Norfolk man does burpees for more than two hours to raise money for girl with Cerebral Palsy

PUBLISHED: 14:27 23 October 2018 | UPDATED: 14:47 23 October 2018

Isaac Ringwood with Harper Sharrocks and her mother Natasha Sharrocks. Picture: David Thornhill

Isaac Ringwood with Harper Sharrocks and her mother Natasha Sharrocks. Picture: David Thornhill

Archant

A teenager burpeed for more than two hours in a bid to raise money for an operation for a little girl with cerebral palsy.

Isaac Ringwood taking on the one mile brupee challenge. Picture: David ThornhillIsaac Ringwood taking on the one mile brupee challenge. Picture: David Thornhill

Isaac Ringwood, 18 and from Aylsham, did burpees, a type of full body exercise, for the equivalent of a mile to raise money for Just4Children. The charity is helping to pay for an operation for two-year-old Harper Sharrocks, who was born with spastic quadriplegic.

Mr Ringwood started taking martial art classes four years ago and became known as the man who loved doing burpees.

He said: “The coach at my martial arts class just loved making everyone do burpees. I enjoyed them and got known as the guy who loves doing burpees. I saw a video about the one mile challenge and I always wanted to do it.

“Natasha [Harper’s mother], who I trained with, had a child with cerebral palsy and I thought I could do the mile to raise money towards an operation she needs.”

So far Mr Ringwood has been able to raise £950. It took two hours and 28 minutes to complete the mile.

