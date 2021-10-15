Jonny to the rescue! Boyfriend springs into action after coffee spill drama

Published: 6:00 AM October 15, 2021 Updated: 6:44 AM October 15, 2021

A woman in her 20’s has described the moment her boyfriend came to her rescue and saved her from skin grafts after she spilled a hot cup of coffee in her lap.

Rebecca Turner, 29, from Hethersett has thanked her boyfriend Jonny for springing into action and saving her after the accident in June.

The drama unfolded when Rebecca made herself a black coffee, and as she went to sit down, its scorching hot contents poured into her lap.

Her boyfriend Jonny Bayliss, 35, said “I saw the accident happen right in front of me.

“I guess my adrenaline kicked in and I began to go through the process of providing the correct first aid.”

After the initial screaming and shock, Rebecca ran upstairs to soothe the burn, Jonny heard her turn the shower on.

“I ran up after her, to tell her it wasn’t a great idea and told her not to touch it," he said.

He then began to run her a bath and lowered her into it to try to stop the burning.

Once Rebecca had been in the bath for about 45 minutes it was clear she already had blisters forming on her skin.

Jonny said: “I called A&E for advice, and they told us to get to the hospital as soon as possible.

“Once there, the NHS staff provided excellent care with gel packs, and lots of reassurance to keep Rebecca calm.”

The staff then told Jonny that his quick thinking had saved her from a much more serious injury.

Since the injury, Jonny has felt inspired to retrain as a paramedic.

“I have considered training for a while now; I’ve had lots of jobs where I was solely responsible for administering first aid to the employees and guests alike,” he said.

Jonny said the incident was the first time he really thought to himself that he could care for people as a profession, and continue helping people in need.

Rebecca said: “Jonny’s quick thinking saved me from needing skin grafts.”

She explained that although the injuries have cleared and she’s just left with scarring.

It has been much harder to move on emotionally.

“I suffer from chronic pain, and that was the worst pain I have ever felt, I often have flashbacks to it.” she said.

She added: “My little girl has been affected by it, she often touches the area and says ‘mummy hurt’ she knows I’m better but must have been hard seeing it.”

What to do when you are burned

A scald is caused by something wet, such as hot water or steam.

Burns can be very painful and may cause: red or peeling skin, blisters, swelling or white or charred skin.

To treat you should first cool the burn, but do not use ice or iced water, run under cold or lukewarm water for approximately 20 minutes.

Remove any clothing or jewellery from the area.

Cover the area using cling film or a plastic bag.

And to help with the pain you can take painkillers such as paracetamol or ibuprofen.

If the burn is bigger than the size of the injured person's hand, or burns that cause blisters on the skin, they should seek medical attention immediately.