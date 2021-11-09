Building work begins on city's Tunnel of Light

Construction work has started on the 2021 Tunnel of Light - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Christmas is officially on the way - construction has started on Norwich's famous Tunnel of Light.

The brightly-coloured display, which first arrived on Hay Hill in 2016, will include 57,000 LEDs and various light sequences.

And this afternoon the shell of the structure was being put up beside St Peter Mancroft Church.

Stefan Gurney, executive director of Norwich Business Improvement District (BID), said: "We’re delighted to be bringing the Tunnel of Light back to Norwich this Christmas, with refreshed LED’s so it will shine even brighter.

"We know The Tunnel of Light is a much-loved attraction, which helps to create the feel of festive wonder in the city centre, and we can’t wait to see people enjoy it once again."

At 45-meters long, four meters high and six meters wide, the tunnel draws in people and families from across the city and beyond.

It will be lit up on Tuesday, November 16 and stay on until Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

In 2018, the attraction received over 12 million mentions on social media.