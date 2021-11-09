News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Building work begins on city's Tunnel of Light

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 4:02 PM November 9, 2021
Construction work has started on the 2021 Tunnel of Light

Construction work has started on the 2021 Tunnel of Light - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Christmas is officially on the way - construction has started on Norwich's famous Tunnel of Light.

The brightly-coloured display, which first arrived on Hay Hill in 2016, will include 57,000 LEDs and various light sequences.

And this afternoon the shell of the structure was being put up beside St Peter Mancroft Church. 

Stefan Gurney, executive director of Norwich Business Improvement District Picture: Sonya Duncan

Stefan Gurney, executive director of Norwich Business Improvement District Picture: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Stefan Gurney, executive director of Norwich Business Improvement District (BID), said: "We’re delighted to be bringing the Tunnel of Light back to Norwich this Christmas, with refreshed LED’s so it will shine even brighter.

"We know The Tunnel of Light is a much-loved attraction, which helps to create the feel of festive wonder in the city centre, and we can’t wait to see people enjoy it once again."

The 2021 Tunnel of Light will be lit up later this month

The 2021 Tunnel of Light will be lit up later this month - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

You may also want to watch:

At 45-meters long, four meters high and six meters wide, the tunnel draws in people and families from across the city and beyond.

It will be lit up on Tuesday, November 16 and stay on until Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

Most Read

  1. 1 Norwich make-up artist with 1m TikTok followers quits job to work with huge brands
  2. 2 People can 'park for free all day every day' as wardens 'ignore' street
  3. 3 One man arrested after alleged assault in city centre
  1. 4 Drivers face major disruption with complete closure of city roundabout
  2. 5 Family spend FIVE YEARS without reliable heating or hot water
  3. 6 Action to be taken at 'accident hotspot' after lorry crash leaves woman shaken
  4. 7 Grieving mother gives her 'best friend' perfect send off
  5. 8 Multi-million pound arena in city car park plan poised for green light
  6. 9 Norwich named one of most festive places to visit in England
  7. 10 Plans for 725 homes across four sites in town near Norwich

In 2018, the attraction received over 12 million mentions on social media.

Christmas
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Customers using Tesco Metro in Norwich wearing their masks. Byline: Sonya Duncan

City centre Tesco Express store to close

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Crisp supplies running short at a Sainsbury's branch in Norwich

Video

Why can't you find any crisps in Norwich at the moment?

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
Daniel Farke and his backroom team were dismissed after Norwich City's 2-1 Premier League win at Brentford

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Norwich City sack Daniel Farke

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City manager Daniel Farke celebrates at full time with Norwich City's Ben Gibson during the

Norfolk Live News | Video

The inside story of Farke's dismissal after City's win at Brentford

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon