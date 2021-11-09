Building work begins on city's Tunnel of Light
- Credit: Ella Wilkinson
Christmas is officially on the way - construction has started on Norwich's famous Tunnel of Light.
The brightly-coloured display, which first arrived on Hay Hill in 2016, will include 57,000 LEDs and various light sequences.
And this afternoon the shell of the structure was being put up beside St Peter Mancroft Church.
Stefan Gurney, executive director of Norwich Business Improvement District (BID), said: "We’re delighted to be bringing the Tunnel of Light back to Norwich this Christmas, with refreshed LED’s so it will shine even brighter.
"We know The Tunnel of Light is a much-loved attraction, which helps to create the feel of festive wonder in the city centre, and we can’t wait to see people enjoy it once again."
You may also want to watch:
At 45-meters long, four meters high and six meters wide, the tunnel draws in people and families from across the city and beyond.
It will be lit up on Tuesday, November 16 and stay on until Wednesday, January 5, 2022.
Most Read
- 1 Norwich make-up artist with 1m TikTok followers quits job to work with huge brands
- 2 People can 'park for free all day every day' as wardens 'ignore' street
- 3 One man arrested after alleged assault in city centre
- 4 Drivers face major disruption with complete closure of city roundabout
- 5 Family spend FIVE YEARS without reliable heating or hot water
- 6 Action to be taken at 'accident hotspot' after lorry crash leaves woman shaken
- 7 Grieving mother gives her 'best friend' perfect send off
- 8 Multi-million pound arena in city car park plan poised for green light
- 9 Norwich named one of most festive places to visit in England
- 10 Plans for 725 homes across four sites in town near Norwich
In 2018, the attraction received over 12 million mentions on social media.