Crews on scene of early morning building fire in Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 7:47 AM March 29, 2022
Crews are at the scene of a domestic building fire in Trafalgar Street, Norwich. 

Crews are at the scene of a domestic building fire in Trafalgar Street, Norwich.

Fire crews are still at the scene of an early morning fire at a domestic building in Norwich.

Appliances from Carrow, Earlham and Sprowston were called to a domestic building fire in Trafalgar Street, off Hall Road, at 6.05am on Tuesday (March 29).

Crews wore breathing apparatus and used main jets and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

No one was injured, but crews still remain on scene as of 7.30am. 

This is a breaking news story. Be sure to check back on the website for further updates as they come in.  

