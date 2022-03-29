Crews on scene of early morning building fire in Norwich

Crews are at the scene of a domestic building fire in Trafalgar Street, Norwich. - Credit: Google Maps

Fire crews are still at the scene of an early morning fire at a domestic building in Norwich.

Appliances from Carrow, Earlham and Sprowston were called to a domestic building fire in Trafalgar Street, off Hall Road, at 6.05am on Tuesday (March 29).

Crews wore breathing apparatus and used main jets and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

No one was injured, but crews still remain on scene as of 7.30am.

