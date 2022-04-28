Four fire crews tackle blaze at Norwich property

Fire crews tackled a blaze at a property in Fouglers Opening in Norwich. - Credit: Chris Bishop

Fire crews tackled a blaze at a property in Norwich during the early hours of this morning.

Appliances from Carrow, Earlham, Sprowston and Hethersett were called to reports of a domestic building fire in Foulgers Opening, off Ber Street, at 12.49am.

Crews used breathing apparatus, main jets and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

They remained at the scene until 2.40am this morning [April 28].



