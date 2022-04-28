Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Four fire crews tackle blaze at Norwich property

Emily Thomson

Published: 8:25 AM April 28, 2022
Updated: 9:07 AM April 28, 2022
Fire crews tackled a blaze at a property in Fouglers Opening in Norwich.

Fire crews tackled a blaze at a property in Fouglers Opening in Norwich. - Credit: Chris Bishop

Fire crews tackled a blaze at a property in Norwich during the early hours of this morning.

Appliances from Carrow, Earlham, Sprowston and Hethersett were called to reports of a domestic building fire in Foulgers Opening, off Ber Street, at 12.49am.

Crews used breathing apparatus, main jets and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

They remained at the scene until 2.40am this morning [April 28].


Norwich Live News
Norfolk Live News
Norwich News

