Fury as pay-and-display launched at empty pub

Patsy Dashwood in 1998, when she was landlady of The Buck Inn at Thorpe St Andrew Picture: Archant Library

Furious neighbours - including a well-known former landlady - have slammed the sudden introduction of pay-and-display parking and security cameras at the car park of an empty pub.

The new parking enforcement plans were revealed in a letter to residents who live neary The Buck on Yarmouth Road. Picture: Ruth Lawes The new parking enforcement plans were revealed in a letter to residents who live neary The Buck on Yarmouth Road. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Changes to the car park at The Buck on Yarmouth Road in Thorpe St Andrew were outlined in a letter to residents.

In the letter the owner of the River Yare-facing site, Norwich-based Black Orange Investments, announced plans to install security cameras and to introduce the pay-and-display system.

An AMPR camera system will be installed on the car park at The Buck. Picture: Ruth Lawes An AMPR camera system will be installed on the car park at The Buck. Picture: Ruth Lawes

It said: "[On] two separate dates 4th-5th and 11th-12th February, there will be engineers installing the system which will log and register vehicles coming in and out of the car park.

"The system is set up so that residents and visitors passing through the car park to the properties behind the car park do not get penalties or tickets sent to them, so again it will not affect you in any way."

The car park system will be set up so residents and visitors do not get penalties or tickets. Picture: Ruth Lawes The car park system will be set up so residents and visitors do not get penalties or tickets. Picture: Ruth Lawes

It adds: "From the dates above going forward, the car park will be a 'Pay and Display' car park, meaning any car parked in the car park will have to pay the tariff to park there and if not will be issued penalties."

Patsy Dashwood, who lives nearby and ran The Buck from 1984 to 2005, said the new measures were "ridiculous".

She said: "We have people come and visit us, taxis drop us off and delivery drivers come by.

"People won't come anymore because they'll be scared off by potential fines. I already have to get my deliveries over my back wall rather than through the front car park."

Ms Dashwood was also concerned by poles which had been installed, as they overlooked her garden. She said she was not consulted about them.

Her views were echoed by Chris Wardlow, a train driver, who added the proposed security cameras were a breach of privacy.

The 55-year-old said: "I don't like the idea of someone knowing when I come in and when I leave.

"I don't know what exactly is going to be captured by these cameras and who will then have access to that data.

"The area around here is also a conservation area. The parking charges do not fit in with that at all."

Black Orange Investments declined to comment.