Norwich City legend: 'I'll always remember joke the Queen told me'

Former Norwich City goalkeeper Bryan Gunn, and wife Susan, meets the Queen at Norwich Castle in 2002 - Credit: Archant Library

A former Norwich City goalkeeper has shared the heart-warming moment he had a giggle with Her Majesty during a visit to the city in 2002.

Bryan Gunn was the Sherriff of Norwich the year Queen Elizabeth II visited Norwich Castle to mark her Golden Jubilee.

Accompanied by his wife Susan, the city star stood nervously in a wing of the castle dedicated to the Canaries as the monarch made her way towards him.

Mr Gunn, who played for the club between 1986 and 1998, said: "When the Queen came over I was trying to explain about the football club and the background behind some of the pictures that were shown on the walls.

The Queen visited Norwich as part of the monarch's Golden Jubilee celebrations - Credit: PA

"We only had a few seconds but she took a liking to my chains and robes.

"She said to me: 'Aren't those chains lovely?'"

Mr Gunn then told Her Majesty he, along with his wife, would be attending the garden party that the Queen was hosting at Sandringham that evening.

He added: "She told me that I must wear the chains so she could recognise me.

"I thought it was quite funny because I'm a 6ft 3in Scotsman with a goatee beard but she'd have recognised me because of the chains.

"It was a nice moment and something I'll always remember."

Bryan Gunn celebrating victory at Bayern Munich in the UEFA Cup in 1993. - Credit: Simon Finlay/Archant library

The former goalkeeper added that he was full of admiration for what the Queen achieved during her 70 years on the throne.

He said he was "so thankful" he got the opportunity to meet her.

He said: "How many people get the chance to meet and speak with her?

"Her energy was amazing and to serve right through until this week when she met the new prime minister is amazing.

"She certainly did her bit for the country, there's no doubt about that."

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh visited the city 20 years ago to mark her 50 years on the throne.

As well as a visit to the castle and a garden party, the Queen also opened The Forum while the Duke opened the Norfolk Nelson Museum in nearby Great Yarmouth which has since closed.