Canaries legend to the rescue as Jill offered seat at Man United game

Ben Hardy

Published: 10:00 AM December 11, 2021
Jill Dann has been a season ticket holder at Carrow Road for 43 years

Jill Dann has been a season ticket holder at Carrow Road for 43 years - Credit: Contributed

A Norwich City superfan looked destined to miss her first game in 43 years against Manchester United this weekend. 

Jill Dann, 81, has become well-known for her scarf-waving antics at games.

But in a generous move she upgraded her season ticket so her granddaughter's boyfriend could attend the game this weekend in her place as a birthday present.

Jill and Brian Dann

Happy couple Jill and Brian Dann - Credit: Contributed

Now Norwich City goalie Angus Gunn and his dad, Canaries legend Bryan, have stepped in to ensure Jill has a ticket alongside her husband Brian, 82.

They will be treated to a meal in The Gunn Club before taking their seats with Bryan in the South Stand for the Premier League game. 

Jill Dann with Bryan Gunn as he walked round the pitch at Carrow Road

Jill Dann with Bryan Gunn as he walked round the pitch at Carrow Road - Credit: Contributed

Bryan and Angus were all too happy to help Jill, who has been told the breast cancer she was diagnosed with 15 years ago has now spread to her bones, and is incurable.

"As a family, we used to have three or four season tickets in a row behind Jill so I thought it was quite fitting when I read the Evening News article saying she would not be able to go to the game to get her tickets," said Bryan. 

Teemu Pukki's goals are crucial to Dean Smith's bid to get Norwich City firing

Jill cheering on the Canaries - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

"It is something Jill deserves. She is fairly ill at the moment but she is battling on and it's a great message for all of society to keep smiling through adversity.

Bryan added: "She told me she goes to every Norwich City game thinking they will win. I am looking forward to tomorrow and I am sure Jill will enjoy herself." 

He joked that he may have to sit between Jill and her husband as she has not allowed to go to the games with her in the past as he moans too much.

Bryan Gunn celebrating victory at Bayern Munich in the Uefa Cup in 1993 Picture: Simon Finlay/Archan

Bryan Gunn celebrating victory at Bayern Munich in the UEFA Cup in 1993. - Credit: Simon Finlay/Archant library

Jill said: "I am very pleased to be able to go to the game. Brian only went when my son was very little. 

"It is his first time in a while so he is looking forward to it." 

Jill and Brian Dann on their 60th wedding anniversary day 

Jill and Brian Dann on their 60th wedding anniversary day - Credit: Contributed

The couple, who live in Sentinel House in Surrey Street, have been married for 61 years. 

Jill Dann holding up her personalised Norwich City scarf at Carrow Road

Jill Dann holding up her personalised Norwich City scarf at Carrow Road - Credit: Contributed

She added she is of course predicting a Canaries win against The Red Devils this weekend.

