Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

Neighbours dupe boy by hiding Brussels sprout in his Halloween chocolate

PUBLISHED: 13:45 02 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:57 02 November 2018

Bailey Raven found a brussels sprout inside a Lindt chocolate wrapper Credit: Tara Smith

Bailey Raven found a brussels sprout inside a Lindt chocolate wrapper Credit: Tara Smith

Archant

A Norfolk boy hoping to tuck into his favourite chocolate after trick-or-treating instead found a Brussels sprout inside when he opened the wrapper.

Lindt chocolates are Bailey's favourite Credit: Tara SmithLindt chocolates are Bailey's favourite Credit: Tara Smith

Bailey Raven, aged nine, loves Halloween and where he lives in Wymondham “everyone dresses up and even the adults”.

This year was no different for the youngster who headed out in the town on Wednesday night, dressed as a mummy, and he was given a bucketful of chocolate.

Bailey was hoping to tuck into his favourite chocolate but found a Brussels sprout inside instead Credit: Tara SmithBailey was hoping to tuck into his favourite chocolate but found a Brussels sprout inside instead Credit: Tara Smith

Bailey ate a few chocolates when he got home and was particularly excited as he spotted that someone had given him a Lindt one which is his favourite.

But when he got home from school on Thursday and opened the wrapper he found a trick instead of a treat inside.

Bailey hoped to find a tasty chocolate inside the Lindt wrapper Credit: Tara SmithBailey hoped to find a tasty chocolate inside the Lindt wrapper Credit: Tara Smith

READ MORE: Tesco shopper ‘horrified’ by insect infested rice bought from store near Norwich

Tara Smith, Bailey’s mum, said: “Bailey loves Halloween and in Whispering Oaks in Wymondham everyone dresses up and even the adults.

“By the time he got home on Wednesday he only had a few then went to bed but on Thursday he had a few more.

“When he saw the Brussels sprout he found it funny and was grateful as he was given so many sweets from around Wymondham.

“He does actually like brussels sprout but he didn’t eat that one.”

Both mother and son were baffled over who left the Brussels sprout inside the wrapper as everyone was “brilliant” at the door.

Have you found a Brussels sprout in your Halloween chocolate or are you the Brussels sprouts bandit? Email louisa.baldwin@archant.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Updated Revealed: How ‘psychopath’ Joe Storey was free to kill ex-partner Kerri McAuley

Picture of Kerri McAuley. Credit: Submitted by Kerri's family.

Controlling killer Joe Storey texted Kerri McAuley 19,000 times in seven months

Kerri McAuley was killed by her boyfriend, a serial domestic abuser, in January 2017 at her Norwich home. Photo: McAuley Family

Video Norwich bar with wine vending machines set to reopen with new owners

Kane Freeman and Laz Damon are the new owners of The Wallow in Exchange Street Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Cyclist targeting lone women in Norwich to steal phones

A woman waiting at a bus stop on Dereham Road in Norwich had a phone snatched by a man on a bike. Picture Google.

Driver escapes uninjured after car rolls onto its roof in Norwich crash

Emergency services attend the scene where a car flipped onto its roof in Hellesdon. Picture:James Hardingham

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists
Local Guide