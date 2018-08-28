Neighbours dupe boy by hiding Brussels sprout in his Halloween chocolate

Bailey Raven found a brussels sprout inside a Lindt chocolate wrapper Credit: Tara Smith Archant

A Norfolk boy hoping to tuck into his favourite chocolate after trick-or-treating instead found a Brussels sprout inside when he opened the wrapper.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lindt chocolates are Bailey's favourite Credit: Tara Smith Lindt chocolates are Bailey's favourite Credit: Tara Smith

Bailey Raven, aged nine, loves Halloween and where he lives in Wymondham “everyone dresses up and even the adults”.

This year was no different for the youngster who headed out in the town on Wednesday night, dressed as a mummy, and he was given a bucketful of chocolate.

Bailey was hoping to tuck into his favourite chocolate but found a Brussels sprout inside instead Credit: Tara Smith Bailey was hoping to tuck into his favourite chocolate but found a Brussels sprout inside instead Credit: Tara Smith

Bailey ate a few chocolates when he got home and was particularly excited as he spotted that someone had given him a Lindt one which is his favourite.

But when he got home from school on Thursday and opened the wrapper he found a trick instead of a treat inside.

Bailey hoped to find a tasty chocolate inside the Lindt wrapper Credit: Tara Smith Bailey hoped to find a tasty chocolate inside the Lindt wrapper Credit: Tara Smith

READ MORE: Tesco shopper ‘horrified’ by insect infested rice bought from store near Norwich

Tara Smith, Bailey’s mum, said: “Bailey loves Halloween and in Whispering Oaks in Wymondham everyone dresses up and even the adults.

“By the time he got home on Wednesday he only had a few then went to bed but on Thursday he had a few more.

“When he saw the Brussels sprout he found it funny and was grateful as he was given so many sweets from around Wymondham.

“He does actually like brussels sprout but he didn’t eat that one.”

Both mother and son were baffled over who left the Brussels sprout inside the wrapper as everyone was “brilliant” at the door.

Have you found a Brussels sprout in your Halloween chocolate or are you the Brussels sprouts bandit? Email louisa.baldwin@archant.co.uk