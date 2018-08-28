Search

Railway station car park to close for three weeks

PUBLISHED: 13:36 04 January 2019

Brundall Station will be closed for three weeks from January 6. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A Norfolk railway station car park is to close for three weeks while signalling work is carried out.

Greater Anglia is warning passengers that from Sunday, January 6, the car park at Brundall railway station will close for three weeks.

The closure is to allow for essential equipment to be delivered and installed at the station in conjunction with ongoing works to renew the signalling system between Norwich, Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft.

While the car park is closed, passengers will be able to use the Yare public house car park opposite the station.

The car park is due to re-open on Friday, January 25.

Topic Tags:

