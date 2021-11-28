'Please come home': Family's plea to help find missing Norwich girl

The sister of a missing Norwich teenager has said that her family "just want her home and safe" as they make a plea for her return.

Brooke Swaisland, 16, has not been seen since Friday (November 26) after failing to come back from a trip to the city centre.

Sister, Kimberley Dennis, said that it is "unlike her" and is searching for information as to Brooke's current whereabouts.

"She just said she was going into the city and turned her phone off," said Kimberley.

"No-one is mad at her and she's not in any trouble. We just want her home."

Brooke was last seen on St Stephen's Street, close to retailer Wilco, at 1pm on Friday.

16-year-old Brooke Swaisland has not been seen since Friday. - Credit: Kimberley Dennis

Brooke has long blonde hair with a pale complexion and is approximately 5ft5 in height. She was wearing black leggings, tanned boots and a pink coat when she went missing.

Kimberley added that none of her sister's belongings were taken and although she has a bus pass, she doesn't believe Brooke has left the city.

"She doesn't know anyone outside of Norwich," Kimberley added.

"We think she must still be in the city somewhere."

Police are aware of Brooke's disappearance and are appealing for information.

Anyone with information should contact 101.