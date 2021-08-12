'We were waiting in disarray' - Anger as council vans block access

Published: 7:34 AM August 12, 2021 Updated: 8:44 AM August 12, 2021

Two Norwich City Council Norse vans blocking the access to a property at Brooke Place

Vans with Norwich City Council's logo displayed on them caused disruption to a man who was delivering furniture to disabled friends in the city centre.

The Norwich Norse Services vans, who are a private contractor to the city council, were parked across a path which blocked the gateway at Brooke Place near to the John Lewis store.

Malcolm Farrow, who was attempting to deliver furniture to his friends, said he was left waiting for around an hour for the vans to move to allow access to the property.

Malcolm Farrow was delivering furniture to a friend at Brooke Place in Norwich in July

His friend, who has Parkinson's and scoliosis, had a panic attack as a result of the delay.

Mr Farrow said: "When trying to get access for the door, we were left completely blocked. It was ridiculous.

"The vans were parked so close together that the wing mirrors were touching. I was giving assistance to disabled people moving home and we were left waiting around in disarray.

Malcolm Farrow had to wait for an hour to deliver furniture to disabled friends at Brooke Place due to two Norse city council vans blocking the access

"There was no apology, 'find me' or similar note in windscreens so we simply had to wait."

Mr Farrow raised concerns over fire safety due to the access being blocked, and whilst waiting, he noticed a dangerous aerial cable hanging down over the pathway.

Two Norse city council vans caused disruption to those living at Brooke Place near John Lewis

He remarked on it to a van driver upon his return asking for it to be reported as a dangerous overhead hazard.

But Mr Farrow said that, as of last weekend, the dangling wire was still hanging over the path so he had to tuck it away himself.

Malcolm Farrow noticed a dangerous wire overhanging the path while waiting for the city council Norse vans to move in Brooke Place

A statement from Norwich City Council said Norse were called to a complete urgent gas repairs to a city council property in July within the small cul-de-sac at Brooke Place.

The council apologised for any inconvenience or distress caused to those living at Brooke Place and said staff always endeavour to park carefully, so not to obstruct access, pedestrians and vehicles.

"Parking and turning space are extremely limited within Brooke Place so, to ensure that they did not block other vehicles coming in and out, our large vans unfortunately parked overhanging the pavement," the statement added.

The vans blocking the access at Brooke Place in Norwich

"As soon as our operatives were alerted that they were also blocking access to the rear of one of the properties they apologised and moved their vehicles, leaving the site soon after as the job was complete.

"If this is ever unavoidable for a period of time, a phone number is placed on the dashboard of unattended vehicles, or if approached our staff will move their vehicles as soon as possible."