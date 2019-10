Broken down bus closes road

A road in Costessey has been temporarily closed due to a broken down bus. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Archant

A broken down bus has caused a road to be closed in Costessey.

Grove Ave in Costessey is currently closed due to a broken down @FirstNorwich bus in between Breckland Rd and Three Mile Lane. Police on scene directing traffic & recovery is on route. #PC36 #PC901 pic.twitter.com/s7687nPSIC — South Norfolk (@SouthNorfPolice) October 8, 2019

Police have closed Grove Avenue in the town between Breckland Road and Three Mile Lane due to a broken down bus.

Officers are currently at the scene redirecting traffic.

