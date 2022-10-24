Australian students push broken-down car a MILE along A11

Three Aussie lads assisted a broken-down driver by pushing a car for a mile along the A11 - Credit: Katy Jon Went

The gridlocked A11 got moving again this weekend after three students - who had just landed from Australia - pushed a broken-down car for more than a mile.

The road came to a stop on Sunday after a white Ford Fiesta broke down in the middle of the single-lane carriageway near Wymondham.

As road works are still ongoing at the moment traffic came to a standstill heading towards Norwich at around 1pm.

The driver of the car got out and began appealing to drivers further behind them for help.

The A11 had come to a complete standstill following the breakdown - Credit: Katy Jon Went

Among the motorists who were asked to help was Katy Jon Went who was ten cars behind.

She leapt into action and began walking back down the queue to find some people who could help to get the car shifted.

Five cars behind her own was a coach, carrying Lachlan Salvador, Axel Blitzman and Ace Lin, who had just landed from Melbourne.

The students are on exchange visiting the University of East Anglia.

They hopped of the coach and began shoving the car along what they thought would be a six-mile journey.

She said: “The three lads were in a Marett's Chariot bus around 15 cars back from the blockage.

“I told them the problem and they piled out saying: ‘We can push it’ and despite all being in shorts in horrible weather they really did push it.”

Katy added the sudden breakdown could have caused a huge accident but thankfully a Jaguar behind the slower car managed to make sure traffic around it slowed to a halt.

The UEA students had just stopped a 23-hour flight - Credit: Katy Jon Went

Katy said: “We told them pushing it to safety would mean going miles up the road and they simply said: ‘Yeah why not’ and they got stuck in.

“They had just stepped off the plane, they were jet lagged but more than happy to help.”

The students pushed the car in the rain just wearing shorts - Credit: Katy Jon Went

The trio are visiting the Norwich Business School in a two-week exchange from Deakin University in Australia.

After a mile road work staff were able to let the students push the car out of the lane by opening a temporary barrier.

The students are hoping to get to see a Norwich City game while they are visiting.

Those at the scene have appealed to the club to get the gang some free tickets for their kindness.

Road workers were able to move a temporary barrier to get the car off the road to wait for a recovery truck - Credit: Katy Jon Went



