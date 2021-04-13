Ready to rumble - Boxing club member step back into the ring

Published: 6:00 AM April 13, 2021

Coach Mark Whitworth and head coach Andy Williams will welcome back members indoors at Norwich Broadside Boxing Club, in Dereham Road. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Norwich boxers are ready to pull on their gloves and hit the pads to train one to one for the first time in more than a year.

Norwich Broadside Boxing Club, in Dereham Road, will welcome back members for the indoor sessions from Tuesday, after months of being restricted to fitness sessions.

Head coach Andy Williams said coaches and boxers were itching to get back to pad work and one-to-one coaching, which they have been unable to do since last March.

Mr Williams said: "We're all looking forward to getting back in the gym.

Head coach Andy Williams will welcome back members indoors at Norwich Broadside Boxing Club, in Dereham Road. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

"It will give us a much more diverse session. All the stuff we used to do, the pad work, the sparring, the one-to-one sessions and coaching it was just fitness and it did get a bit monotonous to be honest. Luckily we have got a good group of girls and boys who have stuck with us."

The head coach said the club had been given a further boost with an £8,000 restart grant to help with its rent, with finances limited due to the number of members able to train at one time.

Before the pandemic, the club could have up to 25 people training at one time, from Tuesday this will be 12.

Norwich Broadside Boxing Club, in Dereham Road. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Boxers must wear masks into the gym and book their session in advance.

Those receiving coaching will have sessions limited to three, two minute rounds. Their coaches will be wearing masks, visors, aprons and gloves. All equipment is cleaned down after every use and deep cleaned.

Mr Williams said the gym had been able to run indoor and outdoor fitness sessions, as well as online training, but it had not been the same.

He said: "It's more important to get indoors where we can concentrate on the pad work and sparring which is vital to being a boxer.

"It's been quite frustrating watching the professional and Olympic teams being able to train doing everything we are able to do, but we've not been allowed to."

Members will also see more signs around the gym promoting members to talk about their mental health.

Mr Williams said: "People are going to have been very lonely not being able to see people, not being able to train apart from fitness. It will give them a big boost."























