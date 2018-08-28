Watch: Hidden cameras reveal wildlife lurking in Norfolk gardens

Search

PUBLISHED: 15:51 19 November 2018

Cameras placed in gardens and community spaces across Norfolk have revealed a host of unusual wild visitors.

The Broads Authority is loaning people free camera traps to help them discover the wildlife on their doorstep.

Some of the footage captured so far includes young foxes playing in a garden and curious birds posing for the camera.

The scheme is funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund as part of the authority’s Water, Mills and Marshes project.

Since April it has enabled members of the public, schools and community groups the chance to discover the wildlife on their doorstep.

Andrew Farrell, project officer, said: “By giving people easy access to a wildlife camera, they can observe the secret natural world that exists in their gardens while they are at work or asleep, and realise how close the natural world is around us.

“The cameras have night vision capabilities and it is always surprising to see what is sneaking around our gardens in the middle of the night.”

The cameras will be on loan from four centres located in the Broads National Park including Whitlingham Country Park, Wheatfen Nature Reserve, Suffolk Wildlife Trust at Carlton Marshes, and Earsham Wetland Centre.

People can book out the cameras online for periods between four and 14 days.

Once the footage has been captured, the best images and videos will be featured on the official Wild Watch Flickr feed.

Broads Authority ecologist, Erica Murray said: “Winter can be an excellent time of year to see birds and other wildlife visiting your garden in search of food, water and shelter.

“Look out for birds that are only here in the winter months such as Redwings, Fieldfares Waxwings and Bramblings which migrate to the UK and come in search of food such as fruit, berries and seeds.

“Other hungry animals you might be in with a chance of seeing include deer, foxes, and small mammals such as stoats and weasels.

“The Wild Watch project is the perfect opportunity to get close up views of birds and other wildlife visiting your garden this winter.”

• For more information about the project, or to book out a camera trap, visit: www.watermillsandmarshes.org.uk/wildwatch

