Winners announced for Broadland’s Community at Heart Awards

Broadland Community at Heart Awards 2018. Photo Simon Finlay Photography for Broadland District Council. Copyright 2018

A carer, a young environmentalist, a promising wheelchair tennis player and a retired teacher are just some of the people who been named as winners at Broadland Council’s annual Community at Heart Awards.

The awards, which celebrate the achievements of people from the Broadland area who have made an exceptional contribution to their community where held at The Space in Sprowston on Tuesday, October 30.

A judging panel chose winners in a variety of categories, including carer of the year, young person of the year and environmental champion of the year from nominations made by members of the public.

Amongst the winners was Ben Bartram, who was named as young person of the year, for his wheelchair tennis achievements.

Since taking up the sport two years ago, Ben who has metaphyseal chondrodysplasia with myopathy has represented Great Britain at the BNP Paribas World Team Cup 2018 and at the British Open Junior Wheelchair Tennis Championships.

Another young winner on the night was 12 year-old Nadia Sparkes, who was named as environmental champion of the year for her commitment to litter picking in Hellesdon.

Each winner was presented with a trophy, certificate and £100 in shopping vouchers, highly commended finalists were presented with certificates at the awards ceremony.

Shaun Vincent, leader of Broadland District Council, who attended the evening said: “It is always an honour to meet the winners and finalists at the awards ceremony, and learn more about their commitment to the community.

“Seeing all of the fantastic achievements of our residents was very uplifting and, although they do not seek recognition, I hope that these awards helped those impressive members of our community feel appreciated and valued. Many congratulations to all finalists of the 2018 Broadland Community at Heart Awards.”

John Warren, partner at Price Bailey, which sponsored the awards, said: “Price Bailey are delighted to once again be so involved in the Broadland Community at Heart Awards.

“We think it is important to celebrate those outstanding individuals who are driven to make life just that little bit better for everyone else, whether it’s through small gestures or decades of voluntary work.”

The full list of winners is as follows:

Carer of the Year Award - Tracy Pipe

Business Community Supporter of the Year Award - Happy Smiles Club at John G Plummer & Associates, Thorpe Dental Surgery

Environmental Champion of the Year - Nadia Sparkes

Young Person of the Year Award - Ben Bartram

Community Group of the Year - Rackheath Young@Heart

Sporting Achievement of the Year Award - Wayne Baker

Inspiration of the Year Award - Simon Kindleysides

Volunteer of the Year Award - Janet Rope

Good Neighbour or Friend of the Year - Joan Brooks

This year’s award ceremony also incorporated Broadland District Council’s Enhancement Awards. These awards, recognise the achievements of those who have made the extra effort to enhance an existing building within the district, whether through a conversion, extension, alteration or repair. The winners of this year’s Enhancement Award was Tim and Xian Catmull.