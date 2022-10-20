Why was a British Airways plane doing loops over Norwich?

A British Airways flight raised questions after it was spotted circling around Norwich. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

A British Airways flight raised questions after it was spotted circling over Norwich.

The airline does not usually fly into or out of Norwich Airport.

But on Wednesday, October 19, the British Airways CityFlyer plane took off from Norwich at about 12pm.

It then repeatedly circled over the city - roughly six times - before landing again just before 1pm.

A British Airways spokesperson said: "BA City Flyer often use Norwich as a base for training, and on this occasion the flight was being used as that.

"There were no customers on board."

Despite not flying from the airport, during the pandemic multiple British Airways planes were grounded in Norwich.

This was due to an unprecedented amount of planes on the ground rather than in the air because of the pandemic so a number of the airline’s CityFlyers were brought to the city.