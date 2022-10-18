City family forced to leave bags at airport after airline mix-up

Luggage which had to be left at London Heathrow Airport. Pictured inset is Martyn James, a consumer rights expert for Resolver - Credit: Bachir Tennah/Martyn James

A city family forked out nearly £150 for extra luggage on their flight only to be told they had to leave it behind when they got to the airport.

Bachir Tennah, 44, travelled to visit his parents in Algeria from Heathrow Airport on Wednesday, September 7.

The Bowthorpe dad travelled with his 47-year-old wife and four-year-old son.

The chemical operator had paid £145 for extra baggage on the British Airways flight having phoned up the airline's call centre who agreed to arrange the payment over the phone.

The family were due to stay in Algeria until Sunday, October 2.

However, Mr Tennah was shocked to be told by British Airways staff at the airport that the extra baggage was not allowed having arriving at Heathrow at 5.30am for the 8.05am flight.

Mr Tennah said: "I was really stressed and it was a big shame from British Airways. The lady at the desk said to me: 'All I can say is sorry'.

"I had a young child with me and I was boiling. I was so stressed."

The passenger ended up keeping his extra three bags in storage overnight at the terminal.

His friend - who lives near London- then collected the bags to ensure they were transported to the family via independent cargo company Modern Freight Services.

This cost the family an additional £360 and meant Mr Tennah had to spend a day at the airport in Algeria waiting for the bags to arrive.

Mr Tennah added: "When I arrived back home I called British Airways' call centre for a refund but they told me: 'Your flight has gone and finished now'.

"I believe they should give me my money back if they did not do the extra baggage job. It is totally unacceptable."

A spokesman for British Airways said: "We’re sorry for our customer’s experience and we are getting in touch to resolve the matter."

Martyn James, a consumer rights expert for complaints company Resolver, said: "This matters as it is expensive to ship things these days. At the end of the day, if you paid for something then that has to be delivered.

"He should have been given an option to cancel and go with another provider and have been informed well in advance."