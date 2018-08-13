News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Britain in Bloom judges take a tour of city blooms and open spaces

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 3:07 PM August 13, 2018    Updated: 6:33 PM October 10, 2020
Britain in Bloom judges with city dignitaries and members of Friends of Norwich in Bloom group outsi

Britain in Bloom judges with city dignitaries and members of Friends of Norwich in Bloom group outside the Maids Head Hotel in Norwich on judging day. Picture: JULIE BROCIEK-COULTON - Credit: JULIE BROCIEK-COULTON

Judges had a tour of green spaces in the running for a national horticultural award.

Britain in Bloom judges with members of Friends of Norwich in Bloom group by Cafe Britannia on Brita

Britain in Bloom judges with members of Friends of Norwich in Bloom group by Cafe Britannia on Britannia Road, Norwich, on judging day. Picture: JULIE BROCIEK-COULTON - Credit: JULIE BROCIEK-COULTON

Britain in Bloom experts were shown around different areas of Norwich by the volunteer-led group Friends of Norwich in Bloom.

Britain in Bloom judges with members of Friends of Norwich in Bloom group in Norwich on judging day. Picture: JULIE BROCIEK-COULTON

Britain in Bloom judges with members of Friends of Norwich in Bloom group in Norwich on judging day. Picture: JULIE BROCIEK-COULTON - Credit: JULIE BROCIEK-COULTON

The organisation has been invited as a finalist to take part in Britain in Bloom.

It was selected from more than 4,000 other in bloom groups.

Results for the national horticultural contest will be announced on October 18 in Belfast.

Julie Brociek-Coulton, competition organiser for the friends of Norwich in Bloom, said: 'The judges were impressed by the amount of community support in Norwich. Without volunteers where would we be?'

The tour took in Café Britannia on Britannia Road, Grapes Hill Community Garden, Plantation Garden, Eaton Park, Edith Cavell Academy, Westlegate and All Saints' Church, the Great Hospital, Maids Head Hotel, and the Adam and Eve pub.

