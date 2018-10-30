Norwich pub could be saved as it hints new lease will soon be signed

Good news may be on the horizon for fans of a pub and venue near Norwich where the team last month said they were debating stepping down.

In September, the landlords at the Brickmakers, on Sprowston Road, said they would step down in January after lease talks with owner Ei Publican Partnerships broke down.

It sparked a huge reaction, with a petition set up to keep them open and, more recently, a Friends group set up to boost their income.

Talks have been ongoing, and Ei has maintained that it hoped a positive outcome could be reached.

On Monday, the Brickmakers posted on Facebook to say they thought they would soon have good news.

They said: “Ei Group have come up with an offer to meet us halfway. It’s not enough on its own to keep us afloat, however, with all your help with the Friends of the Brickmakers scheme and a few changes we are about to implement we think we can make it.”

They said they had passed the offer onto their legal teams and hoped to have an update soon.

They added: “So, for now, keep all fingers and toes crossed and know that we really can’t thank you enough for all your help and support, without it, we wouldn’t have stood a chance.”

Earlier this month, a subscription page was created by Outline, a Norwich magazine which celebrates art and culture in the city.

People who sign up to become a Friend of the pub can donate a certain amount - £1.25, £5 or £10 - with the ability to opt in for a monthly newsletter with offers and gig and event information.

Artists from the Norwich music scene have come out to show their support for the Brickmakers - which has hosted musicians including Ed Sheeran and You Me At Six - including Blur drummer turned Norfolk county councillor Dave Rowntree and chairman of Future Radio Mike Stonard.

A spokesperson for Ei Publican Partnerships has previously said: “We are continuing to explore every opportunity in an attempt to find a solution which would allow our publicans to continue trading at the site.”