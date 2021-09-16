News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich chemical company fined £1m over fatal explosion

Robbie Nichols

Published: 2:55 PM September 16, 2021   
Briar Chemicals Ltd has been fined £1 million after a man died in an explosion in Norwich.

Chelmsford Magistrates Court heard how maintenance contractor Robert Cranston, 46, was carrying out repair work on a mixing vessel during a planned period of shutdown maintenance.

It is thought that his welding torch or grinder accidentally ignited flammable Toluene vapour inside the vessel which should not have been present when the work commenced.

Briar Chemicals Ltd failed to take all necessary measures to prevent the explosion and pleaded guilty to a breach of Regulation 5 of the COMAH Regulations 2015. The company was fined £1million and ordered to pay costs of £10,967.20

Speaking after the hearing, HSE inspector Mrs F Bailey, who lead the three-year investigation, said: “This was a complex and highly technical investigation, due to the chemical hazards on site and the number of underlying issues which combined to cause the explosion.  

"HSE hope that this case helps to communicate important safety messages to wider industry so that other fires and explosions are prevented in future.

“Any company handling or storing flammables should consider the potential risk of fire and explosion and ensure they have robust procedures in place to minimise and control risk at all times, including during planned maintenance work.”

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in. 

Join our Norfolk Breaking News Facebook group to be the first to see breaking news stories in the county. 

Norwich News

