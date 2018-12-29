Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Norfolk breweries lead county’s challenge for supermarket’s Producer of the Year title

29 December, 2018 - 06:30
David and Rachel Holliday of Norfolk Brewhouse are among the finalists in the East of England Co-op Producer of the Year award for 2019. Picture: RAE SHIRLEY PHOTOGRAPHY

David and Rachel Holliday of Norfolk Brewhouse are among the finalists in the East of England Co-op Producer of the Year award for 2019. Picture: RAE SHIRLEY PHOTOGRAPHY

Rae Shirley Photography

Two Norfolk breweries which embrace the county’s renowned malting barley heritage are in the running to become a regional supermarket’s locally-sourced hero for 2019.

Bob Bullock and Neil Bain of Woodfordes Brewery are among the finalists in the East of England Co-op Producer of the Year award for 2019. Picture: RAE SHIRLEY PHOTOGRAPHYBob Bullock and Neil Bain of Woodfordes Brewery are among the finalists in the East of England Co-op Producer of the Year award for 2019. Picture: RAE SHIRLEY PHOTOGRAPHY

Food and drink producers from across the East will compete for shoppers’ votes in a bid to win the East of England Co-op’s Producer of the Year competition, which celebrates produce from across Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex.

The six shortlisted finalists include David and Rachel Holliday of the Norfolk Brewhouse in Hindringham, near Fakenham; and Bob Bullock and Neil Bain of Woodforde’s Brewery in Woodbastwick.

The Hollidays produce distinctive beers in a former barn on an arable farm in north Norfolk and believe that local produce, particularly Norfolk’s world-famous Maris Otter barley, is the key to their success.

Mr Holliday said: “This is a beautiful county full of great artisan producers and we are proud to be part of that.”

A similar ethos drives the production at Norfolk’s largest brewery, Woodforde’s.

Master brewer Neil Bain said: “We put our heart and soul into what we produce. Attention to detail is vital and we do 50 or 60 checks on our beer before it’s complete.”

The Suffolk finalists are Ian Akers and David Wright of expanding bakery business The Cake Shop in Woodbridge; and Vernon Blackmore and Jamie Symons of Choose Spice, also based in Woodbridge, which has created a range of curry pastes inspired by the tastes of South East Asia.

The shortlist is completed by Essex finalists Matt Raynor and Karen Potten of family-run sandwich business Raynors in Chelmsford; and Pele Heydon and Leah Riley, of Thursday Cottage in Tiptree, which produces jams, marmalades and curds.

Roger Grosvenor, joint chief executive at the East of England Co-op, said: “East Anglia is packed full of businesses which produce some of the most diverse and delicious products in the UK.

“From fruit, vegetables and cereals to meat, poultry and fish, we place a huge amount of emphasis on food provenance and a vast array of the products on our shelves are produced and packaged locally.

“Producer of the Year aims to celebrate the success of these businesses and I would like to urge everyone to vote and show your support for the six firms that have been picked to showcase the best of Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex.”

The public vote will run from January 21 to February 21. Following the vote, three county champions will be selected, before a panel of food and farming experts visit each nominee to judge who will be crowned overall Producer of the Year 2019.

• For more information on shortlisted producers, and on how to vote, visit the East of England Co-op website.

Most Read

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Norwich crash

A motorcyclist has been left with serious injuries following a crash. Image; Staff

Two Christmas Day babies born in Norwich within just three minutes of each other

Sam and Josh De'ath with Christmas Day baby Kobi. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Iceland and Home Bargains could move into Norwich DIY store

Homebase is seeking permission to subdivide its existing 7,440 sqm store at Hall Road Retail Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

Norfolk now back on the grid after hundreds of households were left without power on Christmas Day

More than 2,000 households were affected by power cuts on Christmas Day Picture: UK Power Networks

Most Read

Police investigating ‘unexplained’ death of Weston man

Police say the death of Nicholas Hadley is 'unexplained'.

Golf club reveals proposal to build ‘luxury’ holiday homes at course

Mendip Spring Golf and Country Club

Met Office issues yellow weather warning for Weston-super-Mare

Fog is expected across North Somerset.

‘Deliberate’ fire in pub car park

In The Dock

She appeared at North Somerset Courthouse.

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

This would top everything. Farke casts City in underdog role against Derby

Ben Marshall could come into Daniel Farke's thoughts for Derby's visit Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norfolk breweries lead county’s challenge for supermarket’s Producer of the Year title

David and Rachel Holliday of Norfolk Brewhouse are among the finalists in the East of England Co-op Producer of the Year award for 2019. Picture: RAE SHIRLEY PHOTOGRAPHY

Oh deer! RSPCA spends five hours ‘unwrapping’ tangled buck on Christmas Day

A deer stuck in a fence at Horsham St Faith on Christmas Day. Photo: RSPCA

WATCH: Rough sleeper lashes out at 60-year-old woman in secluded city garage complex

The moment the rough sleeper goes over to look at the woman's bike. Photo: Submitted

On the fifth day of Christmas...

It probably wasn't five gold rings like this one that the True Love sent... this is from the Thetford Roman Treasure hoard. Picture:: Denise Bradley
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists