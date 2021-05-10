Public invited to T-Rex sculpture reveal ahead of city summer trail
The first of the Tyrannosaurus-Rex sculptures that will line the streets of Norwich this summer is to be revealed this weekend.
Visitors will be able to come face-to-face with the Jurassic beast at Chantry Place on Saturday ahead of the 10-week GoGoDiscover trail starting on July 12.
To mark National Dinosaur Day, the colourful two-metre sculpture, sponsored by Norwich BID, will be available between 11am and 3pm with people being able to take a selfie.
Visitors will also have the option to donate to East Anglian charity Break who are delivering the trail in partnership with Wild in Art.
Peter Marron, GoGoDiscover project manager, said: “The T-rex being revealed on National Dinosaur Day has really got the wow factor and will look incredible in front of Chantry Place’s beautiful rainbow.
"This is the only chance to see a decorated T-rex before the trail this summer, when 20 large T-rex will adorn the streets of Norwich."