Public invited to T-Rex sculpture reveal ahead of city summer trail

Ben Hardy

Published: 3:40 PM May 10, 2021   
A teaser of the GoGoDiscover T-Rex being unveiled at Chantry Place to celebrate National Dinosaur Day

A teaser of the GoGoDiscover T-Rex being unveiled at Chantry Place to celebrate National Dinosaur Day

The first of the Tyrannosaurus-Rex sculptures that will line the streets of Norwich this summer is to be revealed this weekend.

Visitors will be able to come face-to-face with the Jurassic beast at Chantry Place on Saturday ahead of the 10-week GoGoDiscover trail starting on July 12. 

The first T-rex for the GoGoDiscover summer trail will be unveiled to the public on Saturday, May 15 

The first T-rex for the GoGoDiscover summer trail will be unveiled to the public on Saturday, May 15

To mark National Dinosaur Day, the colourful two-metre sculpture, sponsored by Norwich BID, will be available between 11am and 3pm with people being able to take a selfie.

Visitors will also have the option to donate to East Anglian charity Break who are delivering the trail in partnership with Wild in Art. 

Peter Marron, GoGoDiscover project manager, said: “The T-rex being revealed on National Dinosaur Day has really got the wow factor and will look incredible in front of Chantry Place’s beautiful rainbow.

A sneak peek of the T-Rex sculpture ahead of the big reveal in Norwich on Saturday, May 15 

A sneak peek of the T-Rex sculpture ahead of the big reveal in Norwich on Saturday, May 15

"This is the only chance to see a decorated T-rex before the trail this summer, when 20 large T-rex will adorn the streets of Norwich."

Peter Marron from Break with a T-Rex GoGoDiscover sculpture ahead of the Norwich trail this summer

Peter Marron from Break with a T-Rex GoGoDiscover sculpture

