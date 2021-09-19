News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Impact of T-Rex trail revealed as sculptures leave city

Ben Hardy

Published: 12:44 PM September 19, 2021   
The GoGoDiscover dinos returned to the warehouse 

The colourful T-Rex sculptures have stomped off the streets of Norwich after nine weeks of bringing fun and beautiful art.

Artists and sponsors have described the pleasure of being involved with the GoGoDiscover project which has been been delivered by children's charity Break in partnership with Wild in Art. 

The free trail has raised thousands in fundraising for Break, which provides lifelong support to children and young people in care, on the edge of care or leaving care.

The GoGoDiscover T-Rex sculptures being picked up for their return to the warehouse 

And the charity has said it has seen a big increase in visitors to its website, as well as increased engagement across all Break and GoGoDiscover social media channels.

The project team estimates a minimum of 300,000 visitors took on the trail this summer.

Local and national artists decorated the two-metre sculptures and nearly 50 volunteer trail rangers gave up their time to help support Break and look after the T-Rex.

Artist Sophie Li-Rocchi is head of art at Gresham's School in Holt, and designed and decorated two sculptures, Dino Hunter and SNAP!

She said: "Every time I have walked past them, it has been brilliant to see so many people with maps completing the trail, with lots of selfies being taken on the way.

"It has obviously been a great success for Break and has certainly provided people with an excellent excuse to explore the streets of Norwich, engage with art and meet some pretty friendly dinosaurs." 

The GoGoDiscover sculptures being moved from the Forum in Norwich 

A total of 21 businesses from across the region sponsored the sculptures.

Chantry Place is a presenting partner of GoGoDiscover and had three sculptures at the centre this summer, including one it sponsored. 

Paul McCarthy, general manager at Chantry Place, said: "We’ve really enjoyed having them and seeing all the positive reactions and smiles they have had from all ages." 

Eleanor Edge from Break with the team from Longwater who collected the T-Rex sculptures

The sculptures will return for the October half-term week as part of a special 'Farewell for Now' event at Norwich Cathedral coinciding with Dippy's last week.

Even more dinosaur sculptures will return to the city next summer, in addition to Steppe Mammoth sculptures across Norfolk.

The T-Wrecks sculpture leaving Chantry Place after a successful summer

Many of the T-Rex and Steppe Mammoth sculptures will be auctioned off at the end of next year to raise funds for Break.

Text TREX to 70085 to donate £3 to Break and for more information on the charity visit break-charity.org.

Norwich News

