Why did teams rush around the T-Rex city sculpture trail?

Ben Hardy

Published: 12:28 PM August 23, 2021   
The Cavegirls from Mortgage Advise Bureau who won best fancy dress at the Break sponsors challenge 

Many have been enjoying the Norwich T-Rex sculpture trail at a leisurely pace this summer, but 14 teams donned their trainers to complete it quickly. 

East Anglian children's charity Break, who are behind the GoGoDiscover event, teamed up with Clapham and Collinge for a sponsors challenge event. 

The winning Chantry Place team, who were called The Flinstones 

The teams had to race around the 21 sculptures, finding and answering questions, as well as taking selfies with the dinos. 

Over £600 was raised for Break through the challenge, which will go towards providing lifelong support to children and young people in care, on the edge of care or leaving care.

Break hosting a sponsors challenge for the GoGoDiscover T-Rex trail in Norwich 

Chantry Place (The Flintstones) came first in the challenge, Clapham and Collinge (C&C’s Carnivorous Raptors) were second and N-Ergise (The Huntersaurus Rex’s 1) finished third.

Prizes were also won for best dressed team, won by the Cavegirls from Mortgage Advise Bureau and Best Mode of Transport was won by N-Ergise, The Huntersaurus Rex’s Two.

Text TREX to 70085 to donate £3 to Break.

The teams were treated to hog roast and refreshments from the Break coffee van 

