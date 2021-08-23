Why did teams rush around the T-Rex city sculpture trail?
- Credit: Break
Many have been enjoying the Norwich T-Rex sculpture trail at a leisurely pace this summer, but 14 teams donned their trainers to complete it quickly.
East Anglian children's charity Break, who are behind the GoGoDiscover event, teamed up with Clapham and Collinge for a sponsors challenge event.
The teams had to race around the 21 sculptures, finding and answering questions, as well as taking selfies with the dinos.
Over £600 was raised for Break through the challenge, which will go towards providing lifelong support to children and young people in care, on the edge of care or leaving care.
Chantry Place (The Flintstones) came first in the challenge, Clapham and Collinge (C&C’s Carnivorous Raptors) were second and N-Ergise (The Huntersaurus Rex’s 1) finished third.
Prizes were also won for best dressed team, won by the Cavegirls from Mortgage Advise Bureau and Best Mode of Transport was won by N-Ergise, The Huntersaurus Rex’s Two.
Text TREX to 70085 to donate £3 to Break.
