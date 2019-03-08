Bread Source opens new city centre store

A popular bakery which was recently named as one of the best in Britain has opened a new store in Norwich.

Bread Source, which currently has stores on Upper St Giles Street and a stall on Norwich market has added Bridewell Alley to its list of city centre locations.

The new site, which is in a space formally occupied by independent restaurant Alley Ole, means fans of the bakery's pastries and slow rise bread now have even more options from where to purchase its selection of goods.

First launched in Aylsham five years ago, in 2016 the bakery opened a cafe in Upper St Giles Street, followed by a stall on Norwich market in April.

It also regularly sells at markets around the county.

The business also made the news earlier this year when it was named as one of top bakeries in Britain by Telegraph food writer Sarah Guy.

George Brentnall, manager of the new store said part of the business' success and expansion was the growing support for "real bread" and interest in the process of bread making.

He said: "I think people are really getting behind the idea of real bread and at the same time there are fewer people baking it.

"The lanes have so many independent businesses and a lot of independent food businesses, so as a location, it fits quite well with what we do and people know the area for good quality independents."

Mr Brentnall said the expansion was expected to create as many as eight new jobs across the business, from cafe staff to bakers.

He said the plan for the new premises, which includes a large seating area, was for it to eventually include a fully functioning cafe offering a menu built around the bakery's bread and showcasing local produce.

He said: "We want to use the really good quality produce we have around Norfolk, everything will compliment the bread and we're trying to bring everything in house."

Bread Source, The Alley, selling similar products is now open in Bridewell Alley, Norwich.