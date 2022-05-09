Norwich City star claims he was 'abused and followed' by fans after match

Brandon Williams claims he was abused and followed by fans when he left Carrow Road stadium on Sunday

Canaries footballer Brandon Williams has slammed fans he claims "abused and followed" him after the match this weekend.

In a statement posted to social media, the Norwich City defender said a small number of fans followed him as he left Carrow Road in his car.

This follows an earlier Instagram post on Sunday evening by the Canaries star which landed him in hot water.

The post appeared to show a middle finger sign and was captioned: "What a beautiful day. Easy up Norwich City."

The defender was in hot water following an earlier Instagram post on Sunday - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

In the message posted today to Twitter and Instagram, Williams wrote: "Yesterday after leaving the stadium I was taunted and abused by fans surrounding the stadium while I was in my car.

"After the abuse I was followed by individuals who only stopped following me once they became aware I had noticed them.

"Since arriving at Norwich I have played for the club as if I were a permanent member of the team.

"However passionate fans are it is not right that a small minority abuse players or, in this case, follow them.

"It is unfortunate that a small number of fans behave like this."

Earlier reports suggested that the club may investigate the player following his Sunday evening Instagram post but Williams said this was "incorrectly reported in the media".

In a final message to supporters, Williams said in his statement: "I would like to thank those fans who have sent me messages of support at this unsettling time."

Tensions have been high among Canaries supporters following the defeat to Aston Villa on Saturday, April 30 which confirmed the team's relegation from the Premier League.

On Sunday, May 8, hundreds of fans gathered outside the stadium following a 4-0 defeat to West Ham to protest about the club's ownership and sporting director Stuart Webber's future.

Supporters could be heard chanting "Webber out", "sack the board" and "Delia sell the club" following the loss, with one group of fans holding a banner which read 'no ambition, no fight, Delia out'.

Williams has been on loan this season from Manchester United and has made 23 starts for the club.

He has failed to impress many this season with one critic claiming he has "gone backwards" since joining in the summer.



