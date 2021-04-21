Art created by musician who started painting in lockdown is online hit

Video

Published: 11:49 AM April 21, 2021

Norwich entertainer Bradley Buxton has been selected as artist of the month in Ascension Lifestyle Magazine. - Credit: Danielle Booden

He only took up painting last summer in lockdown after doing a few doodles but is chuffed after being selected as artist of the month for an online magazine.

Self-taught musician Bradley Buxton, 49, from Watkin Road in Tuckswood, Norwich, is "over the moon" after six of his acrylic landscapes will be shown in May on the Ascension Lifestyle website which promotes health and wellness.

His work was spotted by the website's editor on Mr Buxton's Twitter account.

The 49-year-old, a full-time carer for his 40-year-old brother who has Down's syndrome, said: "I'm learning through trial and error. I'm chuffed I stumbled upon it. If my art is doing better than my music I'll run with it. Where there is a will there is a way."

His first piece featured original song lyrics which he wrote, followed by depictions of cartoons and American films, including Wallace and Gromit and The Flintstones.

He now paints colourful landscapes, inspired by flowers and the natural environment including the Broads, Marston Marsh on the edge of Norwich, and Eaton Park lily pond and has finished 86 pieces.

The musician, who grew up around Lakenham, said his interest in art was initially sparked in 2013 when he visited the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam with his teenage daughter.

Mr Buxton, who has three grandchildren, is inspired by a range of artists including Salvador Dali, Joseph Turner, John Constable and Grayson Perry.

He added that painting helped him during the coronavirus lockdown as well as giving him an outlet from his caring responsibilities.

The amateur artist said: "As soon as my brother goes to bed I start painting. As soon as I put my brush to canvas I'm in a good place. It is a relief."

His brother also enjoys painting and Mr Buxton described him as a star.

He added he was inspired by Norfolk because it was a beautiful place and despite describing some of his songs as a bit dark, he enjoyed using bright colours in his art.

Mr Buxton used to perform his blues, jazz and rock guitar songs around Norfolk as well as record studio albums, before the pandemic.

The painter is considering reproducing his art on cards and putting his first 100 pieces in a booklet.

To view his art follow @BradleyBuxton



