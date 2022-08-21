Meet the boy on a mission to get Panini stickers signed by football stars

Zakai Vaknin, aged nine from Spixworth, with the signed football stickers he is collecting to raise money for Great Ormond Street Hospital. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

It is a treasured hobby of many football fans but a nine-year-old is taking his sticker collecting to the next level by getting them signed by every Premier League player.

Zakai Vaknin, from Arthurton Road in Spixworth, has bought 500 packets of Panini stickers featuring 22 stickers from the 20 teams of the 2021/22 Premier League season since December last year.

But instead of keeping them, the Tottenham Hotspur superfan is getting the collectable stickers signed by football stars to auction off for Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) Children's Charity.

Zakai Vaknin, nine, at a Tottenham Hotspur match - Credit: Tal Vaknin

He wanted to help because his friend, nine-year-old Charlie Grimes from Essex, who is the son of his father's school friend, has been getting treatment there for cerebral palsy since he was born.

Zakai Vaknin, nine, with Spurs and England international Harry Kane in August 2021 - Credit: Tal Vaknin

So far 11 teams have signed the cards, including the Spurs squad and Norwich City Football Club, and the budding footballer is most proud of his cards signed by Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.

Zakain Vaknin, nine, with one of his favourite Spurs players, Son Heung-min in August 2022 - Credit: Tal Vaknin

His father, Tal Vaknin, 39, said: "Zakai is football crazy and we were collecting stickers, but when he said he wanted players to sign them I thought it was mission impossible. I realised there was a chance of getting it done so it was challenge accepted.

"I'm proud of him. He was only eight when he decided to do it. It is nice a young boy is making that effort to help people going through difficult situations."

The father and son who are both season ticket holders for The Lilywhites get the cards signed by giving them to team officials before matches.

The signed football stickers that Zakai Vaknin, aged nine from Spixworth, is to raise money for Great Ormond Street Hospital. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

They have spent £350 on the full set and Zakai is looking forward to getting Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo's signature.

Mr Vaknin said the album is expected to be auctioned this year by GOSH and could raise thousands of pounds.

John Grimes, Charlie's father, described the sticker book challenge as amazing adding the fundraiser was perfect because his son was an avid West Ham fan.

A GOSH charity spokesman said: "Thank you for all your hard work Zakai. Support like yours means we can continue in our mission to help improve the lives of seriously ill children from across the UK."

Zakai Vaknin, nine, with Tottenham Hotspur players Pierluigi Gollini (left) and Dejan Kulusevski in February 2022 - Credit: Tal Vaknin

To follow Zakai's progress follow zakvak3112 on Instagram.

Sticker collecting history

The Panini company was founded in Italy, in 1961, and now produces books, comics, magazines, stickers, trading cards and other items through its collectibles and publishing outlets.

Zakai Vaknin's Panini stickers and Premier League album - Credit: Danielle Booden

It was named after brothers Benito and Giuseppe Panini who were operating a newspaper distribution office in Modena in 1960.

The siblings found a collection of figurines - stickers attached with glue - that a Milan company was unable to sell so they bought the collection and sold them in packets of two for ten lire each.

A year later Panini made its own figurines and in 1961 it sold 15 million packets.

It formed a partnership with FIFA in 1970 and published its first FIFA World Cup sticker album for the 1970 World Cup.

Former Brazilian footballing superstar Pele - Credit: PA Archive/Press Association Images

In 2017, a 1970 World Cup Panini sticker album signed by Pelé sold for a record £10,450.























