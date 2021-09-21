Boxing champ proposes in Paris after title triumph

Published: 11:30 AM September 21, 2021 Updated: 11:34 AM September 21, 2021

He won the championship - and now Norwich boxing champ Liam Goddard has got the girl.

The 25-year-old from Norwich was all smiles on Friday as boxing returned to The Halls in the city, claiming the Southern Area welterweight championship.

And just 48 hours later he was celebrating again, after whisking his partner Kimberley Page to Paris and popping the question beneath the sparking lights of the Eiffel Tower.

Mr Goddard said: "I'd been planning this since November last year but because of Covid we'd never actually been able to do it. But I knew she always wanted to be proposed to in Paris, so would probably be happy to wait.

"Winning my fight and the belt on Friday was amazing, but I've not really been thinking about that since - I'll start thinking about it again when I get home but this was far better."

And for Miss Page it was well worth the wait.

She said: "It was such a fairy tale dream to get engaged in Paris. I did have my suspicions but he said he was just trying to find the perfect spot for a photograph.

"I sometimes get into trouble because I get too excited about things, but I just tried to not to get my hopes up too much so I wasn't disappointed, but when he told me we were going to Paris I did wonder."

The pair had originally planned for the holiday to include September 14, Miss Page's 33rd birthday, but after the title fight was scheduled for September 17 they postponed it a few days so Mr Goddard could prepare for his bout.

He said knowing what was coming helped the fighter relax ahead of his big title match.

He said: "All boxers say they do not have doubts but that's rubbish. I did think 'what if I don't win', but knowing even if I did I had this to look forward to probably helped me.

"But thankfully I did win and now I'm a double winner."

And it is now all happening for the future Mr and Mrs Goddard, who are moving into their first home together in Sprowston in November, with five-year-old son Hunter.

