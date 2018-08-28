Search

‘I’m not going back’ - Slimmer loses more than five stone and drops four dress sizes

PUBLISHED: 14:26 31 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:26 31 December 2018

Diane Malone who has been named Miss Slinky at Bowthorpe Slimming World. Here she is before her weight loss. Picture Lorraine Lewis.

Diane Malone who has been named Miss Slinky at Bowthorpe Slimming World. Here she is before her weight loss. Picture Lorraine Lewis.

A 52-year-old woman is celebrating this festive season after losing more than five stone at a slimming group near Norwich.

Diane Malone who has been named Miss Slinky at Bowthorpe Slimming World. Picture Diane Malone.

Diane Malone, from Sprowston, won one of the Miss Slinky awards at the Bowthorpe Slimming World group for her impressive weight loss which saw her drop from a size 20 to a size 12.

She said being named Miss Slinky gave her even more to celebrate this Christmas.

“I’ve been dieting for 25 years with no long term success and it’s taken me three years to lose this weight and this time I’m not going back,” she said. “I was already really looking forward to the festive season and feeling confident enough to wear outfits that I couldn’t or wouldn’t have before really is the icing on the cake.

“Winning the title of Miss Slinky means I have had even more to celebrate.”

Diane Malone who has been named Miss Slinky at Bowthorpe Slimming World. Picture Lorraine Lewis.Diane Malone who has been named Miss Slinky at Bowthorpe Slimming World. Picture Lorraine Lewis.

Diane was one of eight members from the Bowthorpe Slimming World Group, which is run by Lorraine Lewis, to pick up an award.

Others included John Norman, 22, who lost more than two and half stone and four inches from his waist. And Richard Harvey also picked up a Mr Slinky title for losing the same amount of weight.

Lorraine said: “Christmas is a time of year for getting dressed up and having a good time. However I know a lot of my members have told me they’d often dread it because they felt uncomfortable and out of place at parties, which is just so sad.

“This year I know our winners felt completely different from previous years. I hope they’ll be accepting every invitation they receive and showing off their fabulous new zest for life.”

The Bowthorpe Slimming World groups run every Thursday at 10am, 12pm, 5.30pm and 7.30pm. For more information contact Lorraine on 07894087044.

