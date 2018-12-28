Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Bookcase maker fears business could fold after council wins enforcement appeal

28 December, 2018 - 05:45
Richard Nugent, owner of bookcaseman.com, has been issued with an enforcement action from the council. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Richard Nugent, owner of bookcaseman.com, has been issued with an enforcement action from the council. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A bookcase maker fears his business could close after being ordered to clear out £5,000 of stock from his property.

Richard Nugent, owner of bookcaseman.com, has been issued with an enforcement action from the council. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodRichard Nugent, owner of bookcaseman.com, has been issued with an enforcement action from the council. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Richard Nugent was told by Broadland District Council to cease using his land on Yarmouth Road for the storage of goods connected to his business, Bookcaseman.co.uk.

It served an enforcement notice in October 2017 ordering him to also remove extensions to a shed, an additional dwelling he had created and a chimney flue on his workshop.

The 43-year-old appealed the notice, but a planning inspector has now ruled in favour of the council, stating the changes “harm” the living conditions of his neighbours.

Mr Nugent said: “I am totally devastated to be honest. Basically I won’t be able to run my workshop without the storage.

Richard Nugent, owner of bookcaseman.com, has been issued with an enforcement action from the council. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodRichard Nugent, owner of bookcaseman.com, has been issued with an enforcement action from the council. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

“If I can’t store goods in here, there is no point living on the site or carrying on running the business. I am thinking about closing it up.”

Mr Nugent said he has  between £4,000 to £5,000 of mattresses, sofas and bookcases stored inside his wooden garage extension, which he will now have to remove.

Broadland said there had been a change of use of Mr Nugent’s land from residential to mixed. It says he did not have planning permission for that change.

A planning inspector said the father-of-one had already met some of the council’s requirements set out in an enforcement notice.

Richard Nugent, owner of bookcaseman.com, has been issued with an enforcement action from the council. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodRichard Nugent, owner of bookcaseman.com, has been issued with an enforcement action from the council. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

He ceased using an extension to his property as a separate flat, removed an extension to a shed and removed a chimney flue from his workshop.

Mr Nugent has been making bookcases from the site since 2006. He also buys and sells furniture online from the garage at the end of his garden.

Planning inspector Diane Fleming said Broadland’s dealings with the site date back to 2006 when the first complaint was made about the sale of furniture.

She said: “I consider that the retail and storage use adversely affects the safe and efficient operation of the highway network in the vicinity of the appeal site.

“The retail and storage use results in harm to the living conditions of neighbouring occupiers, having regard to privacy.”

Mr Nugent has six months to comply with the notice.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Norwich crash

A motorcyclist has been left with serious injuries following a crash. Image; Staff

Two Christmas Day babies born in Norwich within just three minutes of each other

Sam and Josh De'ath with Christmas Day baby Kobi. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

Iceland and Home Bargains could move into Norwich DIY store

Homebase is seeking permission to subdivide its existing 7,440 sqm store at Hall Road Retail Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk now back on the grid after hundreds of households were left without power on Christmas Day

More than 2,000 households were affected by power cuts on Christmas Day Picture: UK Power Networks

Most Read

‘Intoxicated’ driver arrested after driving wrong way down A14

The incident happened on the A14 near Stowmarket Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Man who died in crash two days before Christmas is named

The B1112 was closed on Sunday morning after a fatal road traffic collision Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘This could be a long window this one’ - Lambert gives transfer update

Ipswich manager Paul Lambert at Loftus Road on Boxing Day Picture Pagepix

‘Serious help needed’ - Town fans react to defeat at QPR

Ipswich Town fans react to today's 3-0 defeat at QPR

Motorcyclist remains in hospital after Christmas Day crash

The road was closed while emergency services worked at the scene (stock photo). Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Running column: Mark Armstrong reveals the New Year’s Resolutions he’s making for 2019

Mark Armstrong is looking to run with a smile on his face in 2019. Picture: Sussex Sport Photography

Bookcase maker fears business could fold after council wins enforcement appeal

Richard Nugent, owner of bookcaseman.com, has been issued with an enforcement action from the council. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Driver flees from police in suspected stolen car and passenger arrested for selling drugs

The car seized by police in Norwich. Picture: Norwich Police

The man with fire in his blood talks 50 years in the industry

Roger Carr discusses 50 years of keeping the public safe. Picture: Britannia Fire

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Norwich crash

A motorcyclist has been left with serious injuries following a crash. Image; Staff
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists