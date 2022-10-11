Exclusive
CSI called to Pottergate after bones dug up
- Credit: Grace Piercy/Archant
Workmen made a grisly discovery this morning when they found bones beneath a Norwich footpath.
They were digging as part of roadworks in Pottergate in front of St John the Baptist Church when they found the bones.
The workmen contacted Norfolk Police which has confirmed officers were called to the road at 9.45am today, October 11.
Crime scene investigators were then called to examine the discovery and are working on the items to find out if they are human and related to any open crimes.
The bones have been removed from the site for examination.
Barriers in Pottergate are in place and the hole the bones were found in remains open.
St John the Baptist Church, also known as St John Maddermarket, dates back to the 14th century and it is Grade I listed.
Volunteers in the church said that they were not surprised about the discovery as the churchyard would have once stretched well beyond its current footprint.
Norfolk County Council said that should the police be satisfied the bones are historic, the Norfolk Archeology Service will do a full inspection of the site.