Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News

Exclusive

CSI called to Pottergate after bones dug up

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 3:58 PM October 11, 2022
Updated: 4:22 PM October 11, 2022
xxx_02_pottergatebones_norwich_oct22

Workmen were digging up a footpath in Pottergate, Norwich - Credit: Grace Piercy/Archant

Workmen made a grisly discovery this morning when they found bones beneath a Norwich footpath.

They were digging as part of roadworks in Pottergate in front of St John the Baptist Church when they found the bones.

xxx_04_pottergatebones_norwich_oct22

Workmen discovered the bones outside the 14th-century church - Credit: Contributed

The workmen contacted Norfolk Police which has confirmed officers were called to the road at 9.45am today, October 11.

Crime scene investigators were then called to examine the discovery and are working on the items to find out if they are human and related to any open crimes.

xxx_03_pottergatebones_norwich_oct22

Workmen discovered the bones while digging up a path - Credit: Grace Piercy/Archant

The bones have been removed from the site for examination.

Barriers in Pottergate are in place and the hole the bones were found in remains open.

xxx_06_pottergatebones_norwich_oct22

The bones have been removed and are being examined by CSI - Credit: Contributed

St John the Baptist Church, also known as St John Maddermarket, dates back to the 14th century and it is Grade I listed.

Most Read

  1. 1 Farmer to stand trial for confrontation with vegan protestors
  2. 2 Mum loses freezer full of food after her power is switched off
  3. 3 Man arrested after police negotiator called to city home
  1. 4 Homeowners take action due to overgrown patch of land
  2. 5 Four-bed backing onto park in Golden Triangle on sale for £475k
  3. 6 Council steps in over row between NR3 neighbours
  4. 7 Beryl DOUBLES costs of some rides prompting fury from users
  5. 8 Popular city crêpe stand announces move to more central location
  6. 9 5 of the best bars in Norwich according to readers
  7. 10 City facing a ‘ratpocolypse’ with vermin unafraid of public

Volunteers in the church said that they were not surprised about the discovery as the churchyard would have once stretched well beyond its current footprint.

Norfolk County Council said that should the police be satisfied the bones are historic, the Norfolk Archeology Service will do a full inspection of the site.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Onlookers in Dereham Road recall what they saw after police attended an incident on October 8

Crime scene after city stabbing stuns onlookers

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk Police at the scene of the incident along Dereham Road, Norwich. 

Norwich Live News

One person injured and three arrested following fight in Norwich

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Ellen Grove and her partner Jacob Emerson, the new owners of the Steam Packet

New owners of city centre pub reveal 'dream come true'

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon
Katy Jon Went with a couple of her kittens at her home at Whitlingham.

Does this woman have the most cats in Norwich?

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon