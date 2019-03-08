Bonds or John Lewis? Do you still call these Norwich places by their old names?

DATED FEBRUARY 12 1965.

A building may change from owner to owner and name to name, but there are some where the old monikers cling on.

Here are a few places in Norwich which have hung on their old names among residents.

Can you think of any we've missed? Let us know in the comments below.

Bonds

Bonds in Norwich decorated for the Coronation in 1953. Picture: Archant Library Bonds in Norwich decorated for the Coronation in 1953. Picture: Archant Library

The department store became John Lewis in 2001, some 20 years after the John Lewis Partnership bought the struggling Bonds business from its owners.

Robert Bond started his company in a former drapery in 1879 and he and his family expanded it substantially during the following 90 years, buying up other businesses in Norwich and Dereham.

Blyth-Jex School

The former BHS site on St Stephens Street. Picture: Archant The former BHS site on St Stephens Street. Picture: Archant

The school off Constitution Hill was renamed to Sewell Park College in 2008 following a multimillion-pound building project, then became Sewell Park Academy in 2015 after being taken over by the Right for Success Trust.

Originally opened in the 1920s as a girls' grammar school, it became the Blyth-Jex School in 1972 following the merger of the Blyth School and Jex Comprehensive.

Blyth-Jex School, now known as Sewell Park Academy. Picture: Archant Blyth-Jex School, now known as Sewell Park Academy. Picture: Archant

BHS

Following the collapse of the retail heavyweight in 2016, its former building in St Stephens Street stood vacant for more than a year before Primark moved in.

The budget fashion chain opened in the store in April 2018 as temporary premises during a substantial building project at its Haymarket home.

The BHS on St Stephens Street in Norwich, which was taken over by Primark. Picture: Archant The BHS on St Stephens Street in Norwich, which was taken over by Primark. Picture: Archant

The Bull roundabout

Despite there not having been a pub called The Bull on this Hellesdon roundabout for a while, locals are still said to stand by the old name.

The troubled pub in Reepham Road reopened under a new name, The Chestnut Tree, in summer 2018 after being shut for 18 months.

The Bull at Hellesdon, which is now The Chestnut Tree. Picture: Archant The Bull at Hellesdon, which is now The Chestnut Tree. Picture: Archant

Northern Distributor Road (NDR)

Just weeks before the NDR was due to open in 2018, Broadland District Council and Norfolk County Council announced it was to be renamed the Broadland Northway.

But its new name has never been adopted by the public, who continue to use the efficient initialism.