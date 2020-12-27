News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Bomb disposal squad called out to Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Clarissa Place

Published: 4:02 PM December 27, 2020   
Police and the bomb squad were seen at a property in Sprowston Road.

A bomb disposal van has been seen outside properties in Norwich.

Eyewitness Alison Derry was at home with her two children and saw a police car and the van on Sprowston Road when she went outside to put out some rubbish.

She took these photos shortly before 11.40am on Sunday.

The cause of the callout has yet to be confirmed.

The Sprowston Road resident said the van was around for about an hour before leaving.

The mum of two said: "I have children in here and I was putting some rubbish out from Christmas this morning and saw the police car and the bomb disposal squad.

"I stayed inside and watched from the upstairs window. I was just curious what was going on."

Norfolk Police and the bomb disposal team have been asked for comment.

