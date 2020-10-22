Body of woman found at UEA
PUBLISHED: 14:14 22 October 2020 | UPDATED: 14:28 22 October 2020
Archant
The body of a woman has been found close to the University of East Anglia in Norwich.
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.
Emergency services were called to a property in University Drive just after 12.20pm on Wednesday, October 21 where the body of a woman was discovered.
A cordon was initially put in place around the location but was lifted later in the evening. Enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the death are continuing. It is currently being treated as “unexplained”.
University Drive is the main access road running through the UEA campus, from Earlham Road to Bluebell Road.
It is the location for many of the university’s student accommodation blocks.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.