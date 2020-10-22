Search

Advanced search

Body of woman found at UEA

PUBLISHED: 14:14 22 October 2020 | UPDATED: 14:28 22 October 2020

The body of a woman was discovered in a property on University Drive. Picture: Google

The body of a woman was discovered in a property on University Drive. Picture: Google

Archant

The body of a woman has been found close to the University of East Anglia in Norwich.

University Drive is the main road through the UEA campus in Norwich. Picture: Denise BradleyUniversity Drive is the main road through the UEA campus in Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

Emergency services were called to a property in University Drive just after 12.20pm on Wednesday, October 21 where the body of a woman was discovered.

A cordon was initially put in place around the location but was lifted later in the evening. Enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the death are continuing. It is currently being treated as “unexplained”.

University Drive is the main access road running through the UEA campus, from Earlham Road to Bluebell Road.

It is the location for many of the university’s student accommodation blocks.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Body of woman found at UEA

The body of a woman was discovered in a property on University Drive. Picture: Google

Tributes paid to Norwich’s ‘happiest’ postman

Andrew Pickett, who died aged 60, has been described as Norwich's

Dilemma for City striker

Norwich City's on loan striker Sebastian Soto is fast approaching a decision about his international future Picture: PA Images

‘Fantastic manager, fantastic guy’ - Wycombe boss Ainsworth on Farke

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke has impressed Wycombe rival Gareth Ainsworth Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Man charged after police spat at in motel incident

A 30-year-old man who allegedly kicked and spat at police has been charged with assault and criminal damage. Photo: Terry Hawkins