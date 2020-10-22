Body of woman found at UEA

The body of a woman was discovered in a property on University Drive. Picture: Google Archant

The body of a woman has been found close to the University of East Anglia in Norwich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

University Drive is the main road through the UEA campus in Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley University Drive is the main road through the UEA campus in Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

Emergency services were called to a property in University Drive just after 12.20pm on Wednesday, October 21 where the body of a woman was discovered.

A cordon was initially put in place around the location but was lifted later in the evening. Enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the death are continuing. It is currently being treated as “unexplained”.

University Drive is the main access road running through the UEA campus, from Earlham Road to Bluebell Road.

It is the location for many of the university’s student accommodation blocks.