The body of a man was found at a property in Blackwell Avenue in Sprowston. - Credit: Google Maps

A man in his 70s has been found dead at a home in Sprowston.

Police were called to an address in Blackwell Avenue at 9am on Thursday, December 16, following safety concerns.

The death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.

A police spokeswoman said that the man's next of kin "have been informed, and a file will be prepared for the coroner in due course."