Body of man found in river in Norwich

Breaking

Officers are attending Barker Street after a body of a man was discovered in a river in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

A body of a man has been found in a river in Norwich.

Multiple emergency services are attending the scene on Barker Street following reports of a body found in a river.

Officers are currently dealing with the incident alongside Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service.

The cause of death is currently treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.

Join our Norfolk Breaking News Facebook group to be the first to see breaking news stories in the county.