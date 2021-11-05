News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Body of man found in river in Norwich

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 3:17 PM November 5, 2021
Officers are attending Barker Street after a body of a man was discovered in a river in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

A body of a man has been found in a river in Norwich.

Multiple emergency services are attending the scene on Barker Street following reports of a body found in a river.

Officers are currently dealing with the incident alongside Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service.

The cause of death is currently treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in. 

