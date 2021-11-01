News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Breaking

Body believed to be missing woman found near Norwich car park

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 10:12 AM November 1, 2021
Updated: 10:42 AM November 1, 2021
The body of 27-year-old Karis Dacosta has been found at St Andrews car park in Norwich.

The body of 27-year-old Karis Dacosta was found near St Andrews car park in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

The body of a 27-year-old who was reported missing over the weekend has been found near a Norwich car park.

Police said a body — believed to be that of Karis Dacosta — was found in Norwich last night (Sunday October 31).

Officers made the discovery near to St Andrews car park in Duke Street around midnight and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

While formal identification is yet to take place, a police spokesman said the family of Ms Dacosta, 27, from Cawston, have been informed.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in. 

Join our Norfolk Breaking News Facebook group to be the first to see breaking news stories in the county. 

Norfolk Live
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

St James House resident Doreen Dothan, who is calling for more to be done about inconsiderate parking near her home

Patrols to be ramped up after couple complains of parking woes

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Knife crime

Knife Crime

Revealed: Crime hotspots in Norwich with most weapon offences

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Slade one of the main attractions at WisBEACH Rock festival on August 8

Christmas

So here it is! Slade bringing Christmas 2021 tour to Norwich

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Toys R Us closed its doors in 2018Photograph: Martin Pearce.

Could Toys 'R' Us bring a store back to Norwich?

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon