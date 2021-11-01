Body believed to be missing woman found near Norwich car park

Breaking

The body of 27-year-old Karis Dacosta was found near St Andrews car park in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

The body of a 27-year-old who was reported missing over the weekend has been found near a Norwich car park.

Police said a body — believed to be that of Karis Dacosta — was found in Norwich last night (Sunday October 31).

Officers made the discovery near to St Andrews car park in Duke Street around midnight and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

While formal identification is yet to take place, a police spokesman said the family of Ms Dacosta, 27, from Cawston, have been informed.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.

