Body found in search for missing 40-year-old man

A body has been found in the search for 40-year-old man James Whitman who has been missing since June. - Credit: Norfolk police

A body has been found in the search for a missing 40-year-old man who was last seen at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital in June.

Police were called shortly before 11am today (October 18) after a member of the public found a body in the field off the B1108 Watton Road, between the River Yare and Colney Lane.

Formal identification is yet to take place but the family of James Whitman, from Gressenhall, has been informed.

Mr Whitman was last seen at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on the evening of Monday, June 13.

The death is being treated as unexplained at this time but police do not currently think there are any suspicious circumstances.

A file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.



