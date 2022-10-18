Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News

Body found in search for missing 40-year-old man

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 4:31 PM October 18, 2022
James Whitman, who went missing from the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital this afternoon.

A body has been found in the search for 40-year-old man James Whitman who has been missing since June. - Credit: Norfolk police

A body has been found in the search for a missing 40-year-old man who was last seen at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital in June. 

Police were called shortly before 11am today (October 18) after a member of the public found a body in the field off the B1108 Watton Road, between the River Yare and Colney Lane.

Formal identification is yet to take place but the family of James Whitman, from Gressenhall, has been informed.

Mr Whitman was last seen at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on the evening of Monday, June 13.

The death is being treated as unexplained at this time but police do not currently think there are any suspicious circumstances.

A file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.


Norwich Live News
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Animal Rebellion protestors poured milk on to M&S' shop floor in Norwich

Protestors pour milk on floor in city's M&S calling for plant-based future

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Four people have been arrested after a disturbance in Norwich city centre

Norfolk Live News

Four arrested after milk poured on floor of M&S

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Police were called to Chapelfield Gardens on Tuesday lunchtime following reports of a robbery 

Young mum with baby mugged in broad daylight in city park

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
A seaside food bar in a pub garden is proving a hit with punters

Chippy van selling 'a taste of the seaside' outside city boozer

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon