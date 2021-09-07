News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Body found in Norwich flat

Grace Piercy

Published: 2:54 PM September 7, 2021   
St Augustine's Gate

St Augustine's Gate, where the body was found - Credit: Google

A body was found in a Norwich flat earlier today, September 7.

Paramedics were called to an address in St Augustine's Gate in Norwich early this morning.

They found the body of a man in his 40s inside the property.

Police were alerted and arrived at 5.30am.

The death is not being treated as suspicious, and a file will be prepared by the coroner.

Police are still on the scene.

More to follow.

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in. 

Join our Norfolk Breaking News Facebook group to be the first to see breaking news stories in the county. 

