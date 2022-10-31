Body found at property in city centre
Published: 3:47 PM October 31, 2022
A body has been found at an address in Norwich city centre.
Police were called to a property in All Saints Green in the city just after 12.15pm on Monday (October 31).
A seal is in place at the scene while investigations are ongoing.
The death is currently being treated as unexplained but officers do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances.
Police confirmed a file will be prepared for the coroner.