Body found at property in city centre

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 3:47 PM October 31, 2022
Police in All Saints Green, Norwich

Police in All Saints Green, Norwich - Credit: Archant

A body has been found at an address in Norwich city centre.

Police were called to a property in All Saints Green in the city just after 12.15pm on Monday (October 31).

A seal is in place at the scene while investigations are ongoing.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained but officers do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances.

Police confirmed a file will be prepared for the coroner.

Norwich Live News
Norwich News

