Man pulled from burning boat wreckage following explosion

The explosion happened moments after the vessel’s engine was started at the Griffin Marina on Sunday afternoon. Photo: HM Coastguard Gorleston Archant

A man had to be pulled from the burning wreckage of a boat after it exploded in Thorpe St Andrew.

The explosion happened moments after the vessel’s engine was started at the Griffin Marina on Sunday afternoon.

It then caught fire and started to sink with a man on board.

The Broads Authority said a member of public on a nearby boat managed to reach the casualty and pull him from the burning vessel.

He was then taken to hospital with slight injuries, according to the coastguard.

A Broads Authority spokesman the boat’s V6 engine had been filled with about 20 litres of petrol shortly before the explosion.

The spokesman said: “The owner of the boat was not present at the time but her partner was on board.

“A week previous to the incident they had had difficulties with the vessel’s V6 petrol inboard engine.

“On the day in question the individual on board at the time put twenty litres of petrol into the engine and started it. The boat exploded and caught fire.”

Emergency services were called to the scene at about 12.50pm. The fire service had to use five litres of compressed foam to extinguish the flames.

The authority spokesman said: “Unfortunately the boat sunk in the basin beyond the Griffin marina. “Broads Authority rangers undertook measures to collect and contain the foam in the water, and there was no other pollution visible.”

A nearby boat suffered some fire damage following the explosion.

The authority said the vessel was insured and up-to-date with its tolls.

Smoke can be seen rising from the scene. Picture: Annabelle Dickson Smoke can be seen rising from the scene. Picture: Annabelle Dickson

A spokesman said the authority will be investigating the matter to decide whether any further action needs to be taken.

• Do you know who helped rescue the man? Email luke.powell@archant.co.uk or call 01603 772684