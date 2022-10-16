Boat catches fire near city beauty spot

Live

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to a boat fire off Whitlingham Lane, Thorpe St Andrew, on October 16, 2022 - Credit: Eastern Daily Press Â© 2011

A boat caught fire in the early hours near a city beauty spot.

The fire on the vessel, off Whitlingham Lane in Thorpe St Andrew, Norwich, near Whitlingham Broad, started just before 1am on Sunday, October 16.

Firefighters from Sprowston, Earlham, and Hethersett were called to the incident.

Personnel from the fire service's technical rescue unit and the rescue boat from Carrow also attended the emergency to support the crews, who all left at around 3.30am.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service operator said the boat was six metres long and the 999 call to the fire service was made from a mobile phone number.

It is not know if the fire was deliberate or not but police officers or paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust were not called.

There were no reports of injuries.