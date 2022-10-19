Boa constrictor rescued after being found in city park

A boa constrictor has been rescued after being found on the loose in Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich - Credit: Archant/Getty Images

An escaped boa constrictor has been rescued after it was found in a city park.

A passer-by discovered the cold-blooded reptile in Chapelfield Gardens on Tuesday morning before bringing it to the safety of nearby Chapelfield Vets in Norwich.

The snake, known as Bertha, is now in the care of the Norwich Reptile Company and is recovering well as the hunt for its owner continues.

Paul Skinner, of Norwich Reptile Company - Credit: Archant

Paul Skinner was called by Chapelfield Vets shortly after it came into their care, who was quick to offer a temporary home for the escaped serpent.

"She is safe and is recovering well being kept nice and warm in a vivarium," he said.

"When the snake was first brought to the vets they thought it might be a royal python. They didn't have any facilities to look after it so they called me but once I saw her I could tell it was a boa constrictor."

The 49-year-old believes Bertha is about two-and-a-half years old and measures four-and-a-half feet long.

While Chapelfield Gardens could have provided an abundance of mice and rats for the snake, it would not have lasted along amid falling temperatures.

Are there any other creatures hiding in the bushes in Chapelfield Gardens? - Credit: Archant

He added: "The snake was lucky it was found, as it would have died in the cold, so it wouldn't have been there long.

"The species comes from Central America and females can grow up to seven or eight feet long."

Bertha is one of a growing number of snakes and other reptiles that have been abandoned due to rising energy costs.

Mr Skinner said: "There are many snakes getting dumped and needing rehoming at the moment as people can no longer afford to keep them, especially people who have more than one."

The hunt is on to find the owner but if no one comes forward Bertha will remain in the care of Norwich Reptile Company.

"I will keep the snake for a while and wait to hear from the vet if anyone comes forward otherwise I will keep it here and give her a nice home," Mr Skinner concluded.

Pictures of the snake have not been disclosed in order to ensure Bertha is returned to the correct owner.

This is not the first time a snake has been found on the loose in recent weeks.

Last month, Iain Robertson, from Foulsham, was asleep in his bed when his cat alerted him to an escaped snake slithering under his covers.

Clive the corn snake has since been reunited with his owner almost a year since he went missing.



