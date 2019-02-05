Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Norwich music house and pub announces it will stop hosting live music events

05 February, 2019 - 16:25
The Blueberry Music House in Cowgate. Picture: Denise Bradley

The Blueberry Music House in Cowgate. Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

A pub and music venue in Norwich has announced it is to stop hosting live music events.

The Blueberry Music House, on Cowgate, posted on Facebook on Tuesday morning about the news.

It said: “To all our customers, as of today we shall not be putting on music at the Blueberry “music” House.

“All events are cancelled. Please can bands contact us on here for further info.”

One person in the comments said it was a “great disappointment”, while another person said it was “a joke”.

One said it was a “horrid way to find out we’ve lost a gig”.

In the last few months, debate has centred on how to keep a thriving music scene in Norwich, amid a difficult climate for venues and questions over how sustainable the gigs are.

We have contacted the Blueberry Music House for more.

Most Read

A47 reopened after hour-long delays and queues stretching nearly 10 miles

Both lanes on the A47 Norwich Southern Bypass have been closed following a crash. Picture: Archant

Former coffee shop owner leaves sex toy in car in protest outside rival village cafe

Kerry Radley, former owner of Radley's cafe and shop in Salhouse, which is now closed. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Love Island star films Eating with my Ex in Norwich restaurant

Sam Bird from Love Island was filming a new BBC3 reality show in The Library Restaurant Credit: The Library

Drug dealers targeting ‘Norfolk’s children’ in new tactic

Police during an Operation Gravity drugs raid. Operation Gravity is Norfolk Police's response to county lines drug dealing. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

BMW driver takes extreme measures to avoid car park dents

A BMW car parked in Long Stratton whose driver went to extraordinary lengths to protect their paintwork. Picture: Tina Land

Most Read

A47 reopened after hour-long delays and queues stretching nearly 10 miles

Both lanes on the A47 Norwich Southern Bypass have been closed following a crash. Picture: Archant

Former coffee shop owner leaves sex toy in car in protest outside rival village cafe

Kerry Radley, former owner of Radley's cafe and shop in Salhouse, which is now closed. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Love Island star films Eating with my Ex in Norwich restaurant

Sam Bird from Love Island was filming a new BBC3 reality show in The Library Restaurant Credit: The Library

Drug dealers targeting ‘Norfolk’s children’ in new tactic

Police during an Operation Gravity drugs raid. Operation Gravity is Norfolk Police's response to county lines drug dealing. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

BMW driver takes extreme measures to avoid car park dents

A BMW car parked in Long Stratton whose driver went to extraordinary lengths to protect their paintwork. Picture: Tina Land

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

How a £43,000 granny annexe in this Costessey garden turned into a nightmare

Sam Elmhirst's mum was meant to move into this lodge in her garden which cost £43,000 to build. But the project went badly wrong and her mum has no way to get the money back. Photo: Archant

Former coffee shop owner leaves sex toy in car in protest outside rival village cafe

Kerry Radley, former owner of Radley's cafe and shop in Salhouse, which is now closed. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Some EU citizens in Norwich have to take 214-mile round trip to apply to stay in UK, councillor claims

James Wright. Pic: Stuart McPherson.

Ministers told to put patients at centre of mental health redesign

Heather Edmondson from Litcham. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Robbie Savage refuses to apologise for saying he’s not keen on seeing Norwich City promoted

Robbie Savage in action for Derby against Norwich in 2010. (Pic by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists