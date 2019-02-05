Norwich music house and pub announces it will stop hosting live music events

The Blueberry Music House in Cowgate. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

A pub and music venue in Norwich has announced it is to stop hosting live music events.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Blueberry Music House, on Cowgate, posted on Facebook on Tuesday morning about the news.

It said: “To all our customers, as of today we shall not be putting on music at the Blueberry “music” House.

“All events are cancelled. Please can bands contact us on here for further info.”

One person in the comments said it was a “great disappointment”, while another person said it was “a joke”.

One said it was a “horrid way to find out we’ve lost a gig”.

In the last few months, debate has centred on how to keep a thriving music scene in Norwich, amid a difficult climate for venues and questions over how sustainable the gigs are.

We have contacted the Blueberry Music House for more.