Music-lovers' pub could be demolished for 23 flats

Published: 12:39 PM May 15, 2021 Updated: 12:58 PM May 15, 2021

The note that was on the door of the Blueberry when it closed in September last year. Pic: Archant - Credit: Archant

A pub that was once a thriving part of the city live music scene looks set to be demolished and replaced with a block of flats.

The Blueberry Music House, on Cowgate in Norwich, was previously one of the go-to places for aspiring musicians to perform before it closed down in 2019.

The Blueberry Music House in Cowgate. Picture: Denise Bradley - Credit: copyright: Archant 2013

It has been empty since its closure and was placed up for sale in January 2020.

And now, a planning application has been lodged by Kent Magill Ltd to demolish the building and replace it with a block of 23 flats.

Papers submitted with the bid state that the development would "re-establish the site's historic building line and redefine the corner of Cowgate Street and Peacock Street".

However, the proposals are opposed by the local branch of the Campaign for Real Ale, which is keen to see efforts made to resurrect it as a pub and music venue.

Richard Dixon, pub protection officer for the Norwich and District branch, said: "We believe that there was interest in bringing it back as a pub that was not given a chance.

"It was never really a real ale pub, but in its day it was one of the city's main live music pubs and was very popular for that reason.

"Bands and musicians in the city need places to play and it was really good for that. We are keen to see it used for that reason again."

However, Mr Dixon added he was not optimistic about its future as a local, with the area already having several pubs.

He added: "In terms of the number of pubs you have within a certain radius, we don't really have a leg to stand on. But it is not just about what it offered as a pub - it is also about what it offered as a music venue and the city needs those too."

Should it be given the green light, it would be a car-free development, offering no parking to potential occupants. It would, however, offer 30 spaces for bicycles.