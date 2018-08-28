Search

Blaze in Norwich sheltered housing being treated as arson

PUBLISHED: 13:31 23 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:42 23 November 2018

Firefighters were called to the blaze at sheltered housingon Union Street, Norwich, on Thursday evening. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Firefighters were called to the blaze at sheltered housingon Union Street, Norwich, on Thursday evening. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

An arson probe has been launched after a fire at a sheltered block in Norwich.

Firefighters were called to Union Street in Norwich. Pic: Archant.Firefighters were called to Union Street in Norwich. Pic: Archant.

Fire crews were called to Melbourne Cottages in Union Street at just after 4.45pm on Thursday after residents reported smoke coming from their neighbour’s cottage.

Fire engines from Earlham, Sprowston, Hethersett and Wymondham went to the fire along with Norfolk Police and the ambulance service.

A next-door neighbour, who did not wish to be named, said: “The first I knew of the fire was when the police came to the door and asked if I could look after the man who lives in the house attached to the one that was on fire.

“There was smoke billowing out of both sides of the house, they put tape up everywhere and brought two hoses from the road.”

Firefighters were called to the blaze at sheltered housingon Union Street, Norwich, on Thursday evening. Picture: Abigail NicholsonFirefighters were called to the blaze at sheltered housingon Union Street, Norwich, on Thursday evening. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

The fire was extinguished at around 5.30pm.

Another resident from Melbourne Cottages said: “I can’t speak highly enough of the emergency services, they made sure we were all okay and made us feel very safe.”

A man in his 50s has been detained under the Mental Health Act.

