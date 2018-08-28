Search

Care homes offer free Christmas lunches

PUBLISHED: 17:33 29 November 2018 | UPDATED: 17:33 29 November 2018

XMAS1

A group of care homes in Norfolk is offering free Christmas lunches to elderly people who are alone.

The Black Swan Care Group puts on an annual Christmas lunch for its residents and has decided to extend the invitation to the elderly or anyone alone this Christmas.

The homes, in Norwich, Great Yarmouth, Hunstanton, East Harling, Dereham and King’s Lynn, will also try to organise transportation where needed to and from people’s homes.

Black Swan managing director Tom Lyons said: “It is heart breaking to think of people spending Christmas alone, especially those so vulnerable. I have discussed this initiative with all our home managers and they are all keen to offer their services.”

Anyone who is going to be alone or who is aware of someone who is likely to be alone this Christmas can contact the care homes directly or telephone Caroline at the head office on 01603 507596.

